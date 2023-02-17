RIDGEWAY — The Tunstall boys basketball team set a few goals for itself at the beginning of the season: Win the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. Win the Piedmont District regular season. Bring home the Piedmont District Tournament title.

Check, check and check.

The Trojans countered a second-half run from No. 4 George Washington with one of their own and it made the difference in Tunstall’s 64-45 victory over the Eagles in the Piedmont District Tournament Championship game at Magna Vista on Wednesday night.

The win marks the Trojans’ first district tournament title in the current alignment.

“Feeling great, we’re trying to make this normal, winning has to be a normal thing for us,” said junior Bricen Pool. “Winning big games like this just has to be normal.”

Senior Raymond Ladd expressed his excitement as well.

“It’s amazing, feels incredible right now,” Ladd said.

As far as the significance of the moment?

“Coach [Demarcus Morrison] talked to us about in the locker room about this is where we put our names in the record books and how we have to accept these moments and go out with confidence and I think that’s what did it,” Ladd said.

“It means a lot, we’ve worked hard all year long for games like this, wins like this, we deserved to win this and there’s more to come,” Pool said.

Tunstall (23-2) entered the Region 3D playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of the play-in game between Carrol County and Hidden Valley Friday at 6 p.m.

GW (16-9) entered the Region 4D tournament as the No. 4 seed and was set to play host to Amherst County on Friday night.

The Eagles started the second half facing a 31-19 deficit. However, GW came out a different ball club in the third quarter and put together a 6-0 run to trim its deficit to five on junior Johnathan Simpson’s layup off a feed from senior Danny Dickerson with just under seven minutes left in the frame. The Eagles’ defense played the difference maker as five of the six came off steals from senior Kevin Ellison and junior Casyn Lewis. Lewis and Simpson each recorded buckets in the run while Dickerson knocked down a huge 3-pointer.

“We made adjustments at the half, they made adjustments at the half and they came out faster than we did but we’re blessed with an amazing coach and he called a timeout, brought us all together, refocused us,” Ladd said.

That’s where the Trojans’ ferociousness kicked in and it made the difference as it led to an 8-3 run that broke GW’s momentum and made it a 39-29 contest on junior Ashton Hammock’s layup with 3:37 on the clock. Simpson’s putback layup helped the Eagles break the streak and get their deficit back down to single digits. A pair of free throws from Ladd gave Tunstall a 41-31 lead but Simpson was there again on the other end for a putback layup that got GW within eight.

Junior Jamarcus Brown followed with a jumper but junior Anthony Broadnax and sophomore Traequan Walden recorded back-to-back layups to pull the Eagles within six but sophomore Zay Cobbs ended the quarter with a big 3-pointer that made it a 46-37 contest going into the final quarter.

Tunstall is known for its aggressive brand of defense and the Trojans showed it in the third quarter when it came time to break the Eagles’ run.

“Defense is really our thing, we get steals, and that helped us with the win and that’s why we were able to do what we needed to do,” Pool said.

Ladd added, “I think our speed on the defensive end frustrates a lot of teams and we got a lot of our points off transitions in steals so it was big for us tonight,” Ladd said.

Holding the momentum, Tunstall came out strong in the fourth, starting the final stanza on a 9-0 run that pushed the Trojans’ lead to 55-37 on Pool’s layup. Freshman Kobe Morrison kicked things off with a triple and Brown kept things rolling with his layup. Ladd followed with a layup and Pool concluded the tear with a layup of his own at the 5:08 mark.

Pool led Tunstall with 16 points while Brown dropped 14 and added seven rebounds. Cobbs finished with nine points while Morrison added eight.

Jonathan Simpson led GW with 15 points while Walden finished with 12.

After giving up the game’s opening bucket, the Eagles ripped off six straight points to take a 6-2 lead on Simpson’s steal and transition layup with 6:11 left in the first quarter. Ladd made it a one-possession game with his layup and junior Jailyn Edmonds pulled the Trojans within one on his free throw at the 5:36 mark.

Simpson gave the Eagles a three-point lead with his jumper but Tunstall responded with a 4-0 that gave the Trojans a 9-8 lead with 1:21 on the clock. However, senior Razavier Carter ended the quarter with a jumper put GW on top 10-9 going into the second quarter.

The difference maker came midway through the second when Tunstall ripped off a 17-0 run that made it a 29-14 game with just over a minute left in the first half. Defense was key as six of the Trojans’ points came off steals from Brown, Morrison and Edmonds. Pool was key in the streak, scoring five points, while Brown and Cobbs added four apiece.

Summary

Tunstall 9 22 15 18 – 64

George Washington 10 9 18 8 – 45

Tunstall: Bricen Pool 16, Jamarcus Brown 14, Zay Cobbs 9, Kobe Morrison 8, Jailyn Edmonds 7, Ashton Hammock 6, Raymond Ladd 4. 22 3 11-25. 3s: Morrison, Cobbs, Pool.

George Washington: Jonathan Simpson 15, Traequan Walden 12 Danny Dickerson 6, Anthony Broadnax 3, Kevin Ellison 2, Anthony Brawner 2, , Casyn Lewis 2, , Tim King 2, Razavier Carter 2. 16 4 1-4. 3s: Dickerson 2, Walden 2.