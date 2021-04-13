Trojans comeback falls short against Northside

Entering the playoffs as Piedmont District champions — and the No. 3 seed — the Tunstall Trojans had high hopes of making an extraordinary postseason run.

However, the chance came to abrupt end Monday night.

Tunstall (10-1) fell to the No.6 seed Northside Vikings 3-2 sets.

Tied at two sets each, Tunstall got off to a hot start, going up 7-3 before the Vikings called a timeout to regroup and kill the Trojans momentum. Slowly but steady, Northside found themselves to tie at 13-13 thanks to back-to-back kills from Northside’s Sanii Nash-Fuell. Northside scored the next two point to end the set 15-13 to clinch their victory.

Tunstall, which had won 15 consecutive sets in the regular season, found themselves in unfamiliar situation. The Trojans dropped the first two sets 18-25 and 17-25. But entering the third set, Tunstall were destined that it was not going to be their last. Trojan’s senior Kaylee Scarce notched a kill and ace helped win set three 25-19, which forced the fourth set. Tunstall would clinch the contested fourth set 25-22 with the help of consecutive kills from senior Brooklyn Owen.