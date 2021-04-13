 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trojans comeback falls short against Northside
0 comments

Trojans comeback falls short against Northside

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tunstall

Trojans Emily Austin (7) attempts at a block in Wednesday’s Region 3D matchup vs. Northside

 Brian Cendejas, special to the Register & Bee

Entering the playoffs as Piedmont District champions — and the No. 3 seed — the Tunstall Trojans had high hopes of making an extraordinary postseason run.

However, the chance came to abrupt end Monday night.

Tunstall (10-1) fell to the No.6 seed Northside Vikings 3-2 sets.

Tied at two sets each, Tunstall got off to a hot start, going up 7-3 before the Vikings called a timeout to regroup and kill the Trojans momentum. Slowly but steady, Northside found themselves to tie at 13-13 thanks to back-to-back kills from Northside’s Sanii Nash-Fuell. Northside scored the next two point to end the set 15-13 to clinch their victory.

Tunstall

Tunstall senior Brooklyn Owen goes for a spike attempt in Wednesday’s Region 3D matchup vs. Northside

Tunstall, which had won 15 consecutive sets in the regular season, found themselves in unfamiliar situation. The Trojans dropped the first two sets 18-25 and 17-25. But entering the third set, Tunstall were destined that it was not going to be their last. Trojan’s senior Kaylee Scarce notched a kill and ace helped win set three 25-19, which forced the fourth set. Tunstall would clinch the contested fourth set 25-22 with the help of consecutive kills from senior Brooklyn Owen.

Despite the loss, Scarce capped off her high school career in remarkable fashion. The University of Virginia-Wise commit collected 33 digs and 22 kills, which topped for either team. Owen was also a big contributor for the Trojans, notching 22 digs and 20 kills. Gabby Elliott finished with a team high in assists with 36 assists.

Tunstall will face a rebuilding period next season, as they’ll be losing seven of their 12 players due to graduation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GW routs Bassett 48-20
High School

GW routs Bassett 48-20

The George Washington football team found itself in an unusual situation Tuesday night taking on Bassett in Piedmont District action at J.T. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert