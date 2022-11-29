Trojans cruise to victory over Chatham in season opener

DRY FORK — “Changing Seasons” is the theme for the Trojans this season according to Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison.

Though a page has been turned from their 18-6 campaign last season, the momentum from their magical season shifted over into the form of a victory over Chatham on Monday night, defeating the Cavaliers in blowout fashion 97-39.

Tunstall’s victory was highlighted by senior Jamarcus Brown and junior Jailyn Edmonds. Brown wrapped up his night with a double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds, both being team highs. Brown also collected seven steals. Edmonds followed behind with 24 points, five rebounds, and a team-high of nine steals. Sophomore Xavier Zay Cobbs was another Trojan that contributed heavily into their victory, notching 17 points.

The saying of “basketball is a game of runs” rang true throughout the game. Tunstall opened the first quarter on a 23-2 run, with five different Trojans touching the ball. Edmonds scored their first, eight points of the game before the Cavaliers called a timeout to regroup. Chatham’s Janovan Coles chipped into their deficit in the last two minutes, scoring six points to make it 25-8. Alex Owen made a layup in the last seconds of the first to bring the deficit within 18.

The Trojans pounded the paint heavily in the second quarter. With 20 of their 30 points coming from layups. They would also use a mix of man-to-man and zone defense throughout to hold down the Cavaliers. Tunstall led 58-26 at the end of the half.

Going into the second half, Tunstall kept their foot down on the gas on both sides of the court. Defensively, the Trojans held Chatham to one 3-pointer made and layup, and outscored the Cavaliers 32-6 the entire third quarter, putting the game out of reach of potential comeback. Tunstall’s run was highlighted by three dunks from Brown, two of which came on back-to-back possessions to make it 74-27. At the end of the third, the score was 90-32

With the clock running continuously via mercy rule, Tunstall’s and Chatham’s bench hit the court and used the opportunity to develop their squads.

Tunstall will look to carry the momentum into Friday, playing host to Dan River.

Chatham returns home Monday, getting another shot against the Trojans.

Tip-off for both games is 7 p.m.