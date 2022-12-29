Trojans defeats Norfolk Academy to advance to tourney championship

The dream of a perfect season remains alive for the Tunstall Trojans.

Tunstall used a key third quarter to distance themselves to a 60-36 win over Norfolk Academy on Wednesday for day two of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. The Trojans will take on Piedmont District rival George Washington in the championship game Thursday night.

Holding a 11-point advantage going into the second half, the Trojans managed to find open lanes in the paint for layups, including drawing two "and-one" fouls from Bricen Poole and Jamarcus Brown. Both would convert their shots at the line. Overall, Tunstall was sent to the charity stripe on five different occasions in the third, converting six of their eight free throws.

Norfolk Academy struggled when transitioning against the Trojans defense, as they were limited to just four total points in the third, both coming from layups. Tunstall outscored Norfolk Academy 16-4 and led at the end of the third 48-25.

Though Tunstall won by 24 points, Norfolk drew close to taking over the lead in the second. Following Brown’s layup that made it a 20-14 lead, Norfolk responded with a pair of layups of their own on their next two possession, making it a one score game. Zay Cobbs gave the Trojans some breathing room, knocking down a three to make it 23-18 with six minutes left in the half.

Ashton Hammock gave Tunstall a eight-point cushion with a three-pointer coming out of a Norfolk timeout. Hammock was fouled on a three-point attempt with 1:22 left, and was sent to the line where he would sink all three free throws to give Tunstall a 10 point advantage.

Norfolk managed to tie with Tunstall at 11 each late in the first with two minutes left. Tunstall’s Kobe Morrison broke the tie on a layup, but Norfolk’s John Foley tied the game at 13 just moments later. With 44 ticks left on the clock, Hammock was fouled outside the arch, sinking two of his three throws to make it a one possession game.

Poole would ignite a fire into the Trojans, as Poole drilled a three at the buzzer, giving Tunstall a 18-13 lead at the end of the first.

Brown led the Trojans with 13 points and added seven rebounds to his line. Hammock finished with eight. Jailyn Edmunds and Morrison finished with seven points. Notable, Morrison had four steals and Poole crashed the boards with a team high of nine.