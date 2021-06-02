Trojans deliver 4-0 shutout over Bengals

DRY FORK — A pair of two-run RBIs from Landon Jones and Elijah Byrd and a dominate pitching outing from Raymond Ladd helped propelled Tunstall to a 4-0 shutout victory Tuesday over the Bengals in the Piedmont District matchup.

Senior Colin Moore got the ball rolling for the Trojans in the bottom of the second, leading off the inning on a full-count walk. Senior Hunter Yeatts doubled to right center field to put the Trojans in scoring position with no outs and Ladd followed up with a walk. With the bases loaded, sophomore Landon Jones came up to bat and made Bassett pay the price. Jones singled on the pitch that landed in front of the Bassett center fielder, driving in Moore and Yeatts to take the 2-0 lead early on.

Senior Dylan Burnette drew the Trojans' third walk of the inning to load the bases once again. Tunstall catcher Elijah Byrd stepped into the box with two outs, looking to add on to the Trojans lead. For Byrd, it was an opportunity that didn’t go to waste. Byrd singled to right field to bring home Ladd and Jones to make it 4-0.

Ladd took the bump and produced another effective outing for Tunstall. Going the distance and with the help of the Trojan’s defensive efforts, Ladd gave up only three hits and struck out nine Bengles.