Trojans deliver 4-0 shutout over Bengals
Trojans deliver 4-0 shutout over Bengals

Elijah Byrd

Tunstall catcher Elijah Byrd runs out of the batter's box on a batted ball in Tunstall's 4-0 victory Tuesday over Bassett.

 Brian Cendejas, special to the Register & Bee

DRY FORK — A pair of two-run RBIs from Landon Jones and Elijah Byrd and a dominate pitching outing from Raymond Ladd helped propelled Tunstall to a 4-0 shutout victory Tuesday over the Bengals in the Piedmont District matchup.

Senior Colin Moore got the ball rolling for the Trojans in the bottom of the second, leading off the inning on a full-count walk. Senior Hunter Yeatts doubled to right center field to put the Trojans in scoring position with no outs and Ladd followed up with a walk. With the bases loaded, sophomore Landon Jones came up to bat and made Bassett pay the price. Jones singled on the pitch that landed in front of the Bassett center fielder, driving in Moore and Yeatts to take the 2-0 lead early on.

Raymond Ladd

Trojans starting pitcher Raymond Ladd eliever the pitch early on in the game. 

Senior Dylan Burnette drew the Trojans' third walk of the inning to load the bases once again. Tunstall catcher Elijah Byrd stepped into the box with two outs, looking to add on to the Trojans lead. For Byrd, it was an opportunity that didn’t go to waste. Byrd singled to right field to bring home Ladd and Jones to make it 4-0.

Ladd took the bump and produced another effective outing for Tunstall. Going the distance and with the help of the Trojan’s defensive efforts, Ladd gave up only three hits and struck out nine Bengles.

The Bengals had an opportunity to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Bassett’s Trever Barnes and Bryson Brown singled in back-to-back at-bats to put runners at second and first with no outs.

Harley Pendelton tried to lay down a bunt in order to advance Barnes and Brown to second and third, however the bunt was a miss. That gave Tunstall’s Byrd the ability to throw out Barnes at third base with the help of Burnette jumping up and coming down to tag out Barnes. The jumping catch from Burnette saved a potential Bassett run and an error.

Prior to the game, Tunstall held senior night to honor Moore, Yeatts, Burnette, Dylan Young and Cade DeVivi.

Tunstall’s next game will be on the road Thursday at Magna Vista. Bassett will hit the road once again as they travel to Halifax County on Friday. Both games are at 5 p.m.

