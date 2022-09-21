Trojans down Bengals to remain undefeated

DRY FORK — Tunstall head coach Cheryl Cockram sent the message to her team in their pre-game talk before taking on Bassett, “This is the game we showed up for.”

And the message was loud and clear.

Using Cockram’s words of motivation, Tunstall went on to sweep Bassett in three sets, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-8.

“We worked together as a team, because we knew that they [Bassett] were going to come to beat us,” said Trojans junior Carlie Marshall, who finished with 11 kills and six digs. “They knew that we are undefeated, and they wanted to win, so we worked together and played as a team. We didn’t give up, even when we were low.”

Senior Gracie Rigney added to Marshall’s sentiment.

“We played to our level. We were playing those weaker teams and playing down to their level," she said. "We really played to our level tonight.”

The Trojans (11-0, 6-0 Piedmont) jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first set, using a pair of back-to-back kills from Rigney and Bassett’s misfortunes to maintain a gap in their lead. Marshall collected a pair of kills to make it 13-8 before the Bengals used one of their timeouts to regroup.

Coming out of the timeout, Bassett (7-4, 4-2 Piedmont) went on a 6-1 run to cut Tunstall’s lead down to 15-14, highlighted by a kill from Grace Naff and a block from Anne Laine that resulted in a point. With Tunstall’s lead being shrunk down to one, it motivated them to get back on track. Tunstall closed out the first set on a 10-1 run, with three of their last four points resulting in kills from Rigney and Colby Eastwood.

Bassett was scorching to start the second set. The Bengals jumped out to a 5-0 lead, thanks to a pair of kills from Laine and Tunstall errors. After Tunstall timeout, they immediately found their groove to make things turn for the better. Senior Greenly Elliott notched the Trojans first point on a kill and Isabella “Izzy” White followed up with a service ace. Senior Hayden Wentz tied the game at five with back-to-back kills. Tunstall took a 7-6 lead off a Marshall block. Bassett regained a 12-9 lead, but the scrappy Trojans put together a quick, 5-0 run, highlighted by a two Eastwood blocks and a Rigney Ace to make it a 14-12 Trojan lead.

It was all Tunstall in the third set. The Trojans jumped out to a scorching, 12-1 run that played a big factor to holding Bassett to just eight points.

As Tunstall continues their undefeated streak, one may question “What is their secret to their success?”

“Teamwork,” said Rigney. “We bond so much and we are all best friends.”

Marshall jumped in to elaborate, “And we still have fun.”

Marshall’s 11 kills a Tunstall’s team high. Rigney had nine kills and Greenly Elliott finished with seven. White had 21 assists, 12 digs and five service aces. Greenly Elliott and Parris Atkinson each finished with 25 digs, as Rigney had 24. Gaby Elliott had nine assists.

Eastwood led a team-high of five blocks and Marshall had the second-most with three.

Tunstall will look to keep their undefeated hopes alive versus Piedmont District rival Mecklenburg County on the road Thursday.

Bassett will play another Piedmont opponent on Thursday as well, taking on Magna Vista at home.

Both games are slated for 7 p.m.