Trojans down Cavs to stay undefeated

DRY FORK — The chase for a perfect season remains alive for the Tunstall Trojans.
After the Trojans (8-0) dropped the hard-fought, first set to the Chatham Cavaliers (0-9) 22-25. The Trojans found their groove and the fire to get themselves going. Tunstall would go on and defeat the Cavs in the next three sets; 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15 in route for the season sweep against Chatham.
“I just told them that this is our house and that we don’t like when people come in here and beat us,” Trojans head coach Cheryl Cockram said. “We had previously beat them [Chatham] and we weren’t going to let that happen tonight. Whatever it took, we were going to get it done. And I told them that ‘we are not walking out of here with a loss.'"
Tunstall took advantage of Chatham’s errors and misplays, jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the second set. Chatham was able to regain control and come with four, shirking their deficit to 14-10. But Tunstall didn't want to suffer the same fate as they did earlier. A couple of keys kills from senior Emily Austin and junior Greenly Elliott mid-way built the foundation for Tunstall’s 8-2 run to lifted them to 22-12 lead. The Cavs managed to score three consecutive points in hopes of getting back into contention, but their efforts fell short.
The Trojans' dominance rolled over into the third set in bigger fashion. Tunstall got off a 21-3 lead, with Mackenzie Harris and Hadyn Harris capping off the rally with consecutive kills. Harris earned four of her eight total kills in the run. Harris also had eight kills on the night.
It could be said that one key to the Trojans' victory was the senior leadership displayed from Austin. Austin, who is one of two seniors on the team, got the team roweled up with her aggressive kills and kill attempts. That, along with her emphatic blocks, got the Trojans motivated. Austin led the team in blocks with five with one of them being the block to clinch the second set. She also accumulated 11 kills and five service aces.
“She knows her place as a senior and she knows it’s the leader on the court,” Cockram said about Austin. “Even when she is not on the court, she's off to the side, screaming things at them and telling them what's going on. She is so passionate about this team and she has grown so much as a player. Her strengths are obviously that quick-set in the middle and they [her teammates] know if they get that pass out to the setter, that she's going to put it down for them. Shes the one that can pull them in when they are messing up, keeps them humble and just a great leader on the court.”
Overall, two Trojans managed to get 20 or more digs. Greenly Elliott led the team with 34 digs and senior Emma Howell finished with 20. Elliott ended her night with 12 kills and four aces. Izzy White led Tunstall with 30 assists
Cockram said she loved her team's aggressiveness when it came to digs and said “there is no way I can teach that fight in them, and this group of girls has it.”