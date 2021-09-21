Trojans down Cavs to stay undefeated

It could be said that one key to the Trojans' victory was the senior leadership displayed from Austin. Austin, who is one of two seniors on the team, got the team roweled up with her aggressive kills and kill attempts. That, along with her emphatic blocks, got the Trojans motivated. Austin led the team in blocks with five with one of them being the block to clinch the second set. She also accumulated 11 kills and five service aces.

“She knows her place as a senior and she knows it’s the leader on the court,” Cockram said about Austin. “Even when she is not on the court, she's off to the side, screaming things at them and telling them what's going on. She is so passionate about this team and she has grown so much as a player. Her strengths are obviously that quick-set in the middle and they [her teammates] know if they get that pass out to the setter, that she's going to put it down for them. Shes the one that can pull them in when they are messing up, keeps them humble and just a great leader on the court.”

Overall, two Trojans managed to get 20 or more digs. Greenly Elliott led the team with 34 digs and senior Emma Howell finished with 20. Elliott ended her night with 12 kills and four aces. Izzy White led Tunstall with 30 assists