Trojans down Eagles in 48-36 victory

DRY FORK — For years on end, the Tunstall Trojans had always been on the losing side when facing the George Washington Eagles.

On Tuesday night, in front of a packed, sellout crowd, the Trojans decided that enough was enough and flipped the script.

A trio of 3-pointers throughout the fourth from Tunstall sophomore Ashton Hammock played crucial in the Trojans 48-36 victory over the Eagles.

“We saw a record on MaxPreps that said we were 0-18 in history,” said Hammock, who ended his night with 13 points and four rebounds. "We just follow the game plan and that’s how we get things done.”

Trailing 28-31 going into the fourth quarter, junior D’Dric Rogers drilled a free throw that made it a one possession game to open the quarter. With under seven minutes left, Hammock drilled his first three, helping the Trojans take a 32-31 lead. Twenty seconds later, sophomore Jamarcus Brown secured a layup that pushed Tunstall’s lead to 34-31, making the Eagles use one of their timeouts to refocus.

GW senior Jalen Sprat cut the Trojans' lead to 36-33 on a layup. However, Hammock drilled his second, 3-pointer to distance Tunstall’s led to 39-33 with just over 5 minutes remaining. Rogers and sophomore Jailyn Edmunds both found the lane in back-to-back possessions following Hammock’s shot, making each of their layups and pushing their lead to 43-33.

“We really wanted to win this for coach (Morrison), because he went to GW. So, this meant a lot to him for us to be able to come out with a win.” said Rogers.

Hammock’s third three pointer came with just over a minute left, putting the dagger in the Eagles hopes of making any potential comeback.

“He (Morrison) wanted me to get shots, so I started hot and D’Dric set me up for the three’s,” said Hammock.

“I tell the guys all the time that, ‘it’s bigger than basketball,'" said Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison. “It’s a ministry out there. These guys are touching people in the community, and I don’t think they realize how big tonight was. We had a coach break down crying in the locker room. It’s so big because they are giving hope to people. And that what it’s all about.”

The motto for Tunstall this season comes down to one word: Respect. Over the course of the season, Tunstall has gained the respect of fans and their opponents because of their approach and style of play.

“It’s definitely a new era. Its new and I plan on being competitive and competing like this not just this one time,” said Morrison. “We want to keep moving on in the future. Competing and working hard and making a rivalry. I don’t think you have a rivalry of 0-18, but now we got one on the board. So hopefully we can push and make this thing a rivalry.”

By the end of the first, the Trojans led the Eagles 17-7, thanks to Tunstall’s aggressive man-to-man defensive scheme. Tunstall led 22-13 with 5 minutes left before the Eagles went on an 8-0 run, holding the Trojans scoreless until 35 seconds left in the half when senior Nick Hammock made a layup to give Tunstall some breathing room with a 24-21 lead going into the half.

The Eagles tied the game at 24 each in the third quarter on a free throw from senior guard Donavan Howard. Howard would help the Eagles take a 26-24 lead with 5 minutes remaining on a layup. Tunstall junior Jason Zelinski would soon tie the game at 26. But GW would soon break the tie again with the help of a jump shot from senior forward Monsel Hamlett and a put-back layup from senior forward Ahmad Poole, making it a 31-26 Eagles lead

Rogers led the Trojans in scoring with 14 points. Rogers and Edwards tied in steals with a team high of five each. Senior Aiden Terry led Tunstall with five rebounds. Ashton Hammock and fellow sophomore Lathan Witcher both had four rebounds each.

Howard led the Eagles with nine points. Jakobe Dixion followed up with eight while Poole and Hamlett each had five points.

Tunstall will look for their fourth consecutive win Friday, when they travel to Martinsville to face the Bulldogs.

The Eagles will also hit the road Friday to face the Bassett Bengals. Boths games are Piedmont District matchups and will start at 7pm.