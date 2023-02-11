The Tunstall Trojans opened the Piedmont District tournament with an 67-57 win over Magna Vista on Friday night.

A tight game throughout, Magna Vista held onto a slim, 29-27 lead over the Trojans (21-2) going into the second half. After the Warriors extended their lead by four on a Simeon Moore layup, the Trojans crafted together a 10-0 run, which was kickstarted by a Zay Cobbs 3-pointer. JaMarcus Brown gave Tunstall the lead on a layup to make it 32-31 with 6:42 left in the third. At the end of their 10-0 run, Tunstall led 37-31 before a Magna Vista timeout.

Tunstall found their groove and continued to build onto their lead later in the third. With just over 3 minutes left, Tunstall went a 12-4 run to close out the quarter. Tunstall’s Ashton Hammock was responsible for eight of those points during their run, knocking down a pair of three’s and finding his way to the paint with a layup. Hammock would finish with 11 points.

At the end of the quarter, Tunstall led 54-40.

Free throw shooting played a tremendous role in the fourth for the Trojans, going 9-12 at the line

Magna Vista rattled off seven straight points to open up the game, taking advantage of the Trojans defensive miscues. Javin Hairston opened the game with a three as TraQuan Hairston followed with a pair of free throws, and a layup from Moore just two minutes into the game.

After remaining scoreless for a mere 3 minutes, Brown would score six consecutive points for the Trojans to bring them within one. On one of Tunstall’s early possessions, Brown capitalized on a ally-oop dunk assisted by Jailyn Edmunds. At the end of the first, Magna Vista led 11-10.

Brown and Edmunds both led Tunstall in scoring with 15 points. Cobbs also finished with double-digits, wrapping up his night with 10.

Ethan Stockton led the Warriors with 17 points, including three, three-points in the fourth Stockton scored 13 of his total points in the final quarter. Moore ended his night with 14. Notably, Hairston finished with 11.

Tunstall moves into the Piedmont semifinals Tuesday, taking on the winner of the No. 4 Mecklenburg versus No. 5 Martinsville. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Magna Vista High School will host the Piedmont semifinals on Tuesday and host the championship game on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s championship game is slated for 7:45 p.m.