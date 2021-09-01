Trojans find mix, extending win streak to 4

DRY FORK — Getting off on the right foot and finding what works to stay on the same page is a goal every team tries to stride for. For some, they find it right out the gates of the new season, while others find that chemistry as the season progresses.

But it’s safe to say the Tunstall Trojans (4-0) have found their mix. The Trojans swept the Dan River Wildcats (0-2) three sets to zero, with scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16. The victory was Tunstall’s third sweep of the young season.

In just the first four games, the Trojans have already beaten their county counterparts — Gretna, Chatham and now Dan River in that order.

“It feels good,” junior Greenly Elliott said, as a smile appeared on her face when reflecting on defeating the county teams at this point in the season. “It helps us get the early lead on things.”

“We work as a team and we definitely work through things and switch things up,” Tunstall’s Leara Slattery said. “Not everything works in volleyball, so sometimes we have to try something new and flush the bad thoughts out of our head. And we continue to pick ourselves up to move on with the game.”

