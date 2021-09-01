Trojans find mix, extending win streak to 4

DRY FORK — Getting off on the right foot and finding what works to stay on the same page is a goal every team tries to stride for. For some, they find it right out the gates of the new season, while others find that chemistry as the season progresses.
But it’s safe to say the Tunstall Trojans (4-0) have found their mix. The Trojans swept the Dan River Wildcats (0-2) three sets to zero, with scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16. The victory was Tunstall’s third sweep of the young season.
In just the first four games, the Trojans have already beaten their county counterparts — Gretna, Chatham and now Dan River in that order.
“It feels good,” junior Greenly Elliott said, as a smile appeared on her face when reflecting on defeating the county teams at this point in the season. “It helps us get the early lead on things.”
“We work as a team and we definitely work through things and switch things up,” Tunstall’s Leara Slattery said. “Not everything works in volleyball, so sometimes we have to try something new and flush the bad thoughts out of our head. And we continue to pick ourselves up to move on with the game.”
Elliott followed up and backed up her fellow teammates saying, “I think we work together the new players and assistants. We work well together on that.”
The Trojans got off to a quick, 11-3 start in the first set; which would force Dan River to call a timeout in order to slow down the Trojans pace. Tunstall picked up where they left off by outscoring the Wildcats 14-9 the rest of the way to take the first set.
Dan River and Tunstall traded blows throughout the majority of the second set. In all, there were a total of 10 ties and nine lead changes. The Trojans took command of the set after being tied at 15, going on a small, 4-0 run in which Elliott and senior Emily Austion both earned kills. Following a Dan River timeout, the Trojans would close out going 5-3 taking the set point off an Dan River error.
“Once we start the streak, our confidence just builds up and it keeps going,” Slattery said. “That’s what helps us.”
The Wildcats tried to rally in the third and final set, after they went up 5-4. But the Trojans would wind up taking a 9-6 lead and used the cushioned lead to build off throughout the set. Dan River went on a 4-0 run to pull themselves to a two-point deficit at 17-15, but the Trojans went on 7-1 run to close the game out.