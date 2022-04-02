Trojans hold off late rally by Hawks

DRY FORK — Situational defense in later innings is worked on almost continuously during practices, preparing a team for anything that comes its way.

Gretna’s Mallory Dalton narrowed Tunstall’s lead Friday to one run after driving in Jailyn East from third on a single to right field, putting the pressure on the Trojans. The Hawks had runners at first and second with one out.

Tunstall’s infield remained calm and collected, working into the heart of the Hawks' lineup. The Trojans managed to get the second out on a fielder’s choice at second base and secured the game on a ground out, holding off the late rally to a narrow 5-4 victory.

Tunstall has won three consecutive games after dropping the first two of the season to Chatham and Dan River

“I think we all handle pressure well,” said Tunstall starting pitcher Colby Eastwood, who pitched four innings, gave up two hits and struck out six Hawks.

Eastwood’s teammate Heidi Ellis added to her comment regarding finishing out as a whole along with their communication.

“The team that we got is still young, but as the season progresses, I think our bonding comes together more and more every game,” Ellis said.

Gretna took advantage of Tunstall’s miscues in the top of the third, striking first on the board. Freshman duo Ava Simpson and Brooklyn Layne reached first and second on infield errors in back-to-back at bats. One batter later, Jailyn East found herself on first following a misplayed ball in centerfield, but Simpson would score the Hawks first run after the ball was thrown out of play. Layne would later score on a passed ball to put Gretna up 2-0.

Gretna’s lead would soon to be short lived, as Tunstall would respond with a five run outburst. Following a strikeout to start the bottom half of the third, Alena Phelps snuck a base hit in between the legs of the Hawks third basemen, reaching second base on an error to put the Trojans in scoring position. Greenly Elliott scored Phelps on the RBI double to cut their deficit to one. Gaby Elliott worked up a walk to put runners at first and second.

Greenly scored on a passed ball to tie the game at two. Gaby would take home, giving the Trojans the lead.

The Trojans notched two base hits from Eastwood and Khamauri Mays to load up the bases, setting up Heidi Ellis at the dish.

Ellis had the at-bat that made the Trojans theirs for the taking. Ellis singled on a line drive to left field, scoring Eastwood and Mays from second and third to make it a 5-2 Tunstall lead.

“I know every time I go up to bat, the way I’m at in the lineup, I got fast girls in front of me and all I got to do is hit the ball good enough to get them in,” said Ellis. “As soon I got up to bat, I need to get Colby and Khamauri in. That was my only mindset was to get on base and to get them in.”

The at-bats Tunstall had versus Gretna were significantly better in terms of producing. In the previous game against Patrick County, Tunstall batters struck out in 14 of their 21 outs. But during Friday afternoon’s contest, only two Trojans went down swinging.

Although they were aware of the improvement, Ellis said there is still some things they need to work on as a whole.

“I think our strike selection per say was better, but our pitch selection is still isn’t great,” said Eastwood. “We hit a lot of pop ups. But we were getting the bats on the ball, and I feel that is the most important thing right now.”

As a team, Tunstall collected eight stolen bases. Tuck and Greenly Elliott each got two stolen bases to their line.

When it comes to their base stealing abilities, Eastwood said the one word to sum up their success.

“Aggressiveness. I think we look to please our coaches, our fans, and our team as well,” said Eastwood. “We try to get as many steals as we can in any game we play.”

Katie Tuck recorded a three-inning save for the Trojans. Tuck allowed three hits on two runs with three strikeouts.

Dalton pitched six innings in the circle for the Hawks, being charged with he five runs on eight hits. Dalton collected two strikeouts.

Tunstall will hit the road Tuesday evening, as they travel to Bassett to take on the Bengals. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.