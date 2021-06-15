Trojans push past Lord Botetourt to advance in regional tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior center fielder Hunter Yeatts came up big to further the Trojans lead with two outs. Yeatts smacked a high-arching double off the right field wall to plate two more runs to make it a 3-0 Trojan lead. Yeatts would come in clutch in another two out situation. Yeatts scored Byrd on an RBI single in the bottom fifth to give Tunstall a 4-0 advantage over Lord Botetourt. Yeatts would end his night going 2-3 at the plate.

“I just went up to the plate looking to hit,” Yeatts said. “I wasn’t worried about hitting it hard or anything. I was just looking to get a base hit to drive the runs in. Today is one of the first days we got quite a few hits as a team. It’s a lot better of what we did during the season.”

It’s safe to say that Ladd came into Monday’s night game looking to shred the Cavaliers' lineup. Ladd struck out 12 in his 6.2 innings of work, including striking out the side to start the game and in the bottom third. Ladd didn’t give up a base hit till the top of the fourth and allowed four hits overall. Ladd was charged with the Cavaliers lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

“It was pretty simple. We just wanted to hit our spots,” Ladd said. “We knew that they had a good lineup, top to bottom. Everyone can hit and we mixed our spots and hit our pitches well.”