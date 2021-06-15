Trojans push past Lord Botetourt to advance in regional tournament

DRY FORK — After missing last year because of COVID-19 and struggling the past few years to advance within regional tournaments, the Tunstall Trojans have found their light at the end of their tunnel to keep going.
A three RBI day from senior Hunter Yeatts and a dominate outing on the bump from sophomore Raymond Ladd helped secured the Trojans (11-2) 5-1 win over the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers on Monday night.
The bottom of Tunstall’s lineup helped light the fire for their rally in the bottom third. Eight-hole hitter and right fielder Carter Richardson smacked a double that hit off the right field fence, putting the Trojans immediately in scoring position. Senior Cade DeVivi advanced to first on a hit by pitch with no outs. As the lineup turned over, senior Dylan Young followed behind with a sacrifice bunt that moved Richardson and DeVivi up one base each.
With one out, runners in scoring position, junior catcher Elijah Byrd looked to break the game open to give Tunstall an early lead midway. And for Byrd, he made the best of the opportunity presented. Byrd notched an RBI single to drive home Richardson for the 1-0 lead.
“Coach [Barry] Shelton has always talked to us about timely hitting,” Byrd said. “After Dylan Young laid down that bunt to get the runners over to second and third, I knew I had to do my job. I knew I had to hit the ball hard somewhere to possibly score a run.”
Senior center fielder Hunter Yeatts came up big to further the Trojans lead with two outs. Yeatts smacked a high-arching double off the right field wall to plate two more runs to make it a 3-0 Trojan lead. Yeatts would come in clutch in another two out situation. Yeatts scored Byrd on an RBI single in the bottom fifth to give Tunstall a 4-0 advantage over Lord Botetourt. Yeatts would end his night going 2-3 at the plate.
“I just went up to the plate looking to hit,” Yeatts said. “I wasn’t worried about hitting it hard or anything. I was just looking to get a base hit to drive the runs in. Today is one of the first days we got quite a few hits as a team. It’s a lot better of what we did during the season.”
It’s safe to say that Ladd came into Monday’s night game looking to shred the Cavaliers' lineup. Ladd struck out 12 in his 6.2 innings of work, including striking out the side to start the game and in the bottom third. Ladd didn’t give up a base hit till the top of the fourth and allowed four hits overall. Ladd was charged with the Cavaliers lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was pretty simple. We just wanted to hit our spots,” Ladd said. “We knew that they had a good lineup, top to bottom. Everyone can hit and we mixed our spots and hit our pitches well.”
“We definitely learned more about what the hitters do with certain the pitches as the game went on,” he said, in reference to figuring out the Cavaliers' tendencies.
Senior Colin Moore took the mound after Ladd’s exit. Moore threw just one pitch to get Lord Botetourt to pop out to centerfield to end the game.
Tunstall will have a challenge coming their way on Wednesday, as they face No. 1 seed Abington in the Region 3D semifinals at Abington. Gametime has yet to be determined and the winner of that game will play in the regional championship Friday.