Trojans ride 69-53 victory over Comets for first time in four years

SOUTH BOSTON — Marcus Aurelius isn’t a name often tossed around on the hardwood, or any other place of athletic competition.
Tunstall boys basketball coach DeMarcus Morrison changed that after the Trojans’ Piedmont District opener against Halifax County on Friday night.
Morrison’s mention of the former Roman emperor wasn’t unwarranted as Tunstall entered the contest the eight-ranked team in Class 3A and 48th in the state and the Trojans’ skipper wanted to make sure the news didn’t gas his team up.
Tunstall listened and rode a humble, blue-collared performance to a dominant fourth quarter and 69-53 victory over the Comets — the Trojans’ first in four years.
We’re feeling good, a Class 3A team beats a Class 4A team on the road, showing them what we’re about,” sophomore Jailyn Edmonds said of the win.
Junior D’dric Rogers added, “Another streak broken, that’s what we’re trying to do this year.”
The win also marked Morrison’s first Piedmont victory, setting up his Aurelius reference.
“Well, I tell the guys all the time about Marcus Aurelius that hired a guy to walk beside him every day and remind him, you’re only a man, so that’s my message to the guys all the time,” Morrison said. “Big win, did good, but we still got to keep working, realize we’re only men and got to keep working and stay humble.”
Despite being early in the season, the two sides battled each other at a breakneck pace over three-and-a-half quarters. Neither team trailed by more than two possessions until senior Aidan Terry tipped in an offensive board that gave Tunstall a 50-44 lead with 5:20 left in the game. Sophomore Jamarcus Brown followed with a layup that increased the Trojans’ advantage to eight.
Halifax (1-3, 0-1 Piedmont) battled back with a 7-2 run that cut Tunstall’s lead to 55-50 on senior Orris Ross’ 3-pointer with three minutes remaining.
With Brown and Terry back in the game after facing early foul trouble, the Trojans switched back to their trap defense and the transition made all the difference. Junior D’dric Rogers recorded a big steal and rewarded himself in transition, knocking down a 3 that gave Tunstall a 58-50 lead with under three minutes on the clock.
Rogers’ trey jumpstarted a string of 11 consecutive points that gave the Trojans a 62-50 cushion on Rogers’ layup off a steal from sophomore Jailyn Edmonds. Edmonds followed with another steal that ended in a Terry layup and Brown concluded the run with his bucket that gave Tunstall a 16-point advantage with 1:21 left.
Edmonds and Rogers served as the defensive cogs, each recording a pair of steals over the course of the 11-0 run.
“Listening to coach, playing hard D, execute,” Edmonds said. “Other teams don’t like pressure, when they get pressured, they turn the ball over and that leads to steals and fast break points and the result was a blowout.”
Rogers added, “Coach [Morrison] sets us up in the right spots at the right times so we just got to execute and be prepared.”
Tunstall (4-1, 1-0) was forced into a zone defense, a rare look for the Trojans, in the first half — a move Morrison credited to Halifax’s offensive rebounding in the opening two quarters as it got Brown and Terry in early foul trouble, forcing the switch.
“Well, first it kind of took us out of our rhythm,” Morrison said. “Coach [Sterling Williams] did a good job, they were pounding us on the offensive end of the glass which is the reason I had to go to the zone in the first place, but we have blitz packages out of the zone, so it doesn’t matter if we’re 1-3-1, 2-3, that’s who we are.”
“That combo guard [Ross] had an amazing game so what I did is in the end decided to take the ball out of his hands and that caused the chaos like we do and at that point, it just took off.”
Rogers led the way with a team-high 23 points and Edmonds followed with 11. Ashton Hammock rounded out three Trojans’ players in double-digit scoring.
Ross scored a game-high 32 points, including all 15 of Halifax’s in the final quarter.
The win has Tunstall off to its best start in five seasons.
There was a prime-time atmosphere inside the gym at the start and the two sides made sure they lived up to the hype, playing a neck-and-neck game in the opening 16 minutes.
After Nick Hammock’s layup made it an 11-8 contest midway through the first, the Comets burned a trail, scoring four straight points to take a 12-11 advantage on Ross’ layup. Edmonds followed with a free throw that knotted the score and Rogers drove into the paint for a layup that gave the Trojans a 14-12 lead with 2:30 left in the opening quarter. Senior Mikyler Smalls ended the frame with a pair of free throws to knot the score going into the second.
Halifax built its lead to as many as seven with three minutes left in the half, but Tunstall closed out the half with nine straight points that gave the Trojans a 28-26 lead at the break. Nick Hammock (two points), Edmonds (two), Rogers (three) and Khamani Hairston (two) all played key roles in the run.
Tunstall opened the second half on a tear, scoring 10 of the third quarter’s first 14 points to take a 38-30 advantage on Ashton Hammock’s layup at the 3:19 mark. Halifax fought back with a 5-0 run to trim its deficit to three on Ross’ free throw.
The two teams battled closely in the final quarter until the Trojans’ ferocious defense took the ball out of Ross’ hands, giving Tunstall the final edge in front of a raucous Halifax crowd.
“I’m very pumped, very happy coach right now the way the guys responded,” Morrison said. “I told them before the game this was going to be their first challenge. We’re still a young team, we’re still learning how to win, we’re still learning how to execute, it’s the little things we have to continue to work on, keep building on.”
Tunstall returns to the court Tuesday when it travels to Bassett for a Piedmont matchup against the Bengals at 7 p.m.