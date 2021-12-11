Trojans ride 69-53 victory over Comets for first time in four years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Listening to coach, playing hard D, execute,” Edmonds said. “Other teams don’t like pressure, when they get pressured, they turn the ball over and that leads to steals and fast break points and the result was a blowout.”

Rogers added, “Coach [Morrison] sets us up in the right spots at the right times so we just got to execute and be prepared.”

Tunstall (4-1, 1-0) was forced into a zone defense, a rare look for the Trojans, in the first half — a move Morrison credited to Halifax’s offensive rebounding in the opening two quarters as it got Brown and Terry in early foul trouble, forcing the switch.

“Well, first it kind of took us out of our rhythm,” Morrison said. “Coach [Sterling Williams] did a good job, they were pounding us on the offensive end of the glass which is the reason I had to go to the zone in the first place, but we have blitz packages out of the zone, so it doesn’t matter if we’re 1-3-1, 2-3, that’s who we are.”

“That combo guard [Ross] had an amazing game so what I did is in the end decided to take the ball out of his hands and that caused the chaos like we do and at that point, it just took off.”