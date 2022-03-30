Trojans shut down Cougars

DRY FORK — Earning a shutout victory is a highlight for any program’s season.

But to face an opponent like Patrick County, who only allowed one run through five games prior to Tuesday’s evening outing, made victory taste sweeter for the Tunstall.

A stellar performance on the mound from junior Raymond Ladd, along with a six run explosion in the bottom fifth from Tunstall’s bats, helped the Trojans (5-0, 1-0) to a 10-0 blowout win over Patrick County

The win ended the Cougars (5-1, 1-1) five-game winning streak and their streak of four consecutive shutout victories.

“It feels great. Coach [Tunstall head coach Barry Shelton] told us coming in, and he beat it into our brains that they were shutting everyone out and scoring ten runs a game,” said Ladd. “I think it really set us for the right mentality to be ready for the game.”

It’s often that pitchers work with their battery mate behind the dish, figuring out the approach with their fellow teammates and coaches. For Ladd, his game plan was short and to the point.

“Honestly, just not let them get on base. That’s always the mentality,” said Ladd

And it was that mentality that helped Ladd get through the Cougars lineup. Ladd pitched six scoreless innings, including taking a no-hitter into the top of the sixth. He would go on to strike out 10 and threw 76 pitches.

Patrick County’s lone hit came with twos in in the top sixth when Jai Penn singled on a ground ball into left field.

Tunstall and Patrick County were deadlocked at zero through the first two innings. After two consecutive outs to start the bottom third, senior Elijah Byrd singled to put a runner on base for the Trojans. Following a stolen base at second from Byrd, Caulier Barker singled past the Cougars third basemen, hugging the left field line and scoring Byrd, giving Tunstall the lead.

“I knew in my first at-bat, he threw a slider first pitch. The first two pitches in my second at-bat was the same pitch,” said Barker. “I may have got one fastball that whole at-bat so, I was sitting off-speed. Kind of knew it was coming and got a hold of it.”

Byrd would come up clutch for Tunstall in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Landon “LJ” Jones and sophomore Carter Richardson stood at third and first with one out, setting up Byrd to add some insurance to their one-run lead. Byrd singled down the right field line, giving both runners time to score to make it a 3-0 Trojans lead.

Byrd advanced the second and third on passed balls during Barker’s at-bat. Barker launched a fly ball into right center field for the RBI double to make it a 4-0 lead.

Senior Will Eaton scored Barker from third on the RBI groundout. After Zach Davis drew a walk to get on base, Daniel Hicks singled to drive in Ladd and Davis for a 7-0 Tunstall lead.

Tunstall secured the final three runs needed to end the game via mercury rule in the bottom sixth. Jones, Richardson and Byrd managed to work up three consecutive walks to load the bases. Barker scored Jones on the fielder choice, and Ladd would follow up with a RBI single to make it 9-0.

Barker scored the final run for the Trojans on a fielder choice to end the game.

Tucker Swails went 4.1 innings pitched for the Cougars, allowing seven hits on five runs with nine strikeouts. Stuart Callahan and Jai Penn both pitched in relief to finish out the game.

Tunstall will look for their sixth consecutive win Friday, when they take on the Gretna Hawks.

Patrick County will return home on Friday for a Piedmont District matchup versus Halifax County. First pitch for both games is set for 5 p.m.