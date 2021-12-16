Trojans steamroll Hawks, sets school record

DRY FORK — If there was one word to describe the Tunstall Trojans' performance versus the Gretna Hawks on Wednesday night, obliteration would seem fit.

Behind a team effort of 29 rebounds, 20 steals, 17 assists and 13 different scorers, the Trojans (6-1, 3-0) overpowered the Hawks (0-4, 0-1) to a staggering 97-18 victory at home, setting the school record for most points in a game for Tunstall and the largest margin of victory of 79 points.

“They’re coming along and they’re developing good. We are getting good efforts from multiple people now,” said Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison. “So it's not just five people, it's more like 10 in the rotation that are all playing solid minutes. I think that’s good in this point in the year.”

“I like their communication on the court and they’re getting the scheme,” said Morrison. “It’s multiple people. I was trying my best to call the dogs off, and they’re just programmed. And the way they’re programmed, they play hard all the time.”

From tip-off to final buzzer, the Trojans offensive scheme was to play full-throttle. In the first quarter alone, the Trojans outscored Gretna 35-2. Gretna erased the zero on the board with two minutes left in the quarter on a Jay Giggetts layup.

Using a mix of man-to-man defense and multiple zone press packages, Tunstall secured 15 of their 20 steals in the first half alone. Sophomore Jailyn Edmunds led the team with seven steals. Fellow sophomore Ashton Hammock and junior D’Dric Rogers each added four steals to their stat line.

Tunstall outscored the Hawks 31-8 and led at the break 69-10.

With the game already in hand, the game clock ran continuously due to the large margin. But even then, the Trojans kept pushing through. Tunstall opened the second half on a 13-0 run, before Gretna’s Jasper Williams converted back-to-back layups with three minutes left.

The Trojans outscored the Hawks 15-4 in the third and led 85-14.

“We just play to kill every time,” said Hammock. “That's just the coach's scheme — come to kill — and score as many points as possible.”

Hammock added in regard to their defensive efforts, “our defense is more dominate than our offense, and that’s how we get so many transition buckets is because of our defense.”

Tunstall's bench played out the fourth quarter to gain experience on the court.

Four Trojans ended up with double-digit scoring figures, with all of them being their youthful, sophomore group. Brown led the team with 22 points and seven rebounds. Bricen Poole had 14 points. Edmunds followed up with 13 points and Hammock had 12 to round out his night.

Edmunds led the Trojans in assists with seven.

When talking about the Trojans successful start to the season, Morrison said it's not just what happens on the court that has shaped the program.

“I want to highlight my administration; we got a good administration. I have amazing, assistant coaches and we have a great booster club,” said Morrison. “It's just like a model. We are one and its power in one. We are just sticking to our model. We’re thinking big, we have expectations that we are trying to reach. And we just got great people behind us. It's not one person, it’s just a great community of people right now.”

Tunstall will look to push their winning streak to six on Friday, when they face the Magna Vista Warriors in a Piedmont District matchup. Gametime is 7 p.m.

Gretna will hit the road again next Tuesday, for when they take on Rustburg. Gametime is also 7 p.m.