Trojans take 81-53 victory over Chatham

CHATHAM — Monday night’s non-district rivalry matchup between the Chatham and Tunstall boys basketball teams was a tale of two halfs.

After trailing for a majority of the opening two quarters, Tunstall opened the third by pouring gasoline on the court and striking a match, leading the Trojans to an 81-53 victory over Chatham in front of a near sell-out crowd.

Tunstall (13-2) started the second half facing a deficit for only the second time this season. It didn’t take long for the Trojans to reverse their fortunes as sophomore Jailyn Edmonds started the third with a three-point play — layup and and-1 free throw — that knotted the score at 34-34.

Sophomore Jamarcus Brown kept the flame burning with his layup in the paint and sophomore Ashton Hammock gave Tunstall its biggest lead up to that point with his 3-pointer that put the Trojans in front 39-34 with just under seven minutes left in the frame.

Edmonds kept the streak alive with his layup and Hammock backed him up with his second 3 in as many minutes to give Tunstall a 44-34 cushion. Junior D’dric Rogers ended the string of 15 consecutive points with a layup that extended the Trojans’ advantage to 12 with 5:49 left in the third.

Chatham (2-5) put a halt to the run with senior Bryan Argueta’s free throw and senior Ethan Chivvis continued the Cavaliers’ momentum with his layup and ensuing free throw that cut the ‘Cavs’ deficit to single digits at 46-38 with just over four minutes left in the third.

Tunstall made sure Chatham didn’t hold the momentum for long as Brown followed with a layup that jumpstarted a string of nine consecutive points. Hammock followed Brown’s jumper with his trey and Brown pushed the Trojans’ lead to 15 with his free throws before closing the run with a layup that gave Tunstall a 55-35 cushion with 2:19 left in the third.

Brown and Hammock played integral roles in the Trojans’ big third with Hammock knocking down a trio of 3s for nine points and Brown finishing with six.

While the Trojans are known for their ferocious defense, it was the Cavaliers who made a trio of big defensive stops near the end of the second quarter that helped them take the lead into the break.

With Tunstall holding a 28-27 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first half, Argueta swatted away a Trojans’ layup in the paint. The ‘Cavs failed to capitalize on the other end, but Argueta stepped up big again, recording a steal and finishing his layup on the other end that helped the Cavaliers take a one-point lead with 2:15 on the clock.

From there, Chatham closed the half on a 5-1 run to take a 34-31 lead on junior Kendell Saunders’ trey with five seconds left in the second.

Facing their cross-county rival in front of their home crowd, the ‘Cavs entered the contest looking to pull off the upset and proved they had the mettle to do so early on, building their lead to as many as five on Chivvis’ layup with 4:26 remaining in the opening frame.

Tunstall responded with a 5-0 run that tied the game at 11-all on Edmonds’ free throws but sophomore Jonovan Coles put Chatham back in front with his layup and senior Jonathan Keatts made it a two-possession with his layup off a feed from Argueta with 3:16 left in the first.

Once again, the Trojans found the answer, scoring six of the next seven points to take a 17-16 edge on Jason Zelinski’s 3-pointer.

Brown led Tunstall with 15 points while Hammock finished close behind with 13. Rogers checked in with 12 and Edmonds rounded out four players in double-digit scoring with 11.

Coles scored a team-high 15 points for the ‘Cavs while Chivvis finished close behind with 12 and Saunders added nine.