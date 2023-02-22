DRY FORK — One year ago, the Tunstall Trojans fell in a 1-point heartbreaker on the road against Abington in the regionals.

But over the course of one year, the Trojans grinded and battled in off-season workouts and practices, with their hard work and dedication paving the way for a 20-2 regular season record, along with a Harry Johnson Holiday Classic title and Piedmont District regular season and tournament championships.

Although the road to states is under construction, the first step to their journey came into fruition Tuesday night as No.2 Tunstall defeated No.8 Carroll County (18-9) 73-47 in the VHSL Class 3D region quarterfinals. Tunstall was granted a first-round bye.

Tunstall (24-2) will host No.3 Cave Spring (20-5) on Friday with tipoff at 7 p.m. Cave Spring defeated No.6 Bassett 77-49 at Bassett on Tuesday night.

“It [the win] means a lot of course, we are trying to go to states,” junior JaMarcus Brown said, who finished with a team high of 20 points. “That’s our main goal, but we are taking it one game at a time.”

Junior Jailyn Edmunds added to Brown’s remarks.

“It means a lot, because last year, we lost early,” Edmunds said. “And this year, we are trying to make it to states.”

Tunstall went into the final quarter holding a 46-34 lead over the Cavaliers. Carroll County opened the fourth with a steal and transitional layup from Davis Reitzel that narrowed their deficit to ten.

The adage of "basketball is a game of runs" rang true for the Trojans as they put together a game-altering, 16-2 run over the course of four minutes. Freshman Kobe Morrison kickstarted the run with a long jumper to make it a 48-36 Tunstall lead with 6:51 left to play. Along the way, Brown had a SportsCenter Top 10 moment, where he was assisted by junior Ashton Hammock on an ally-oop, resulting in a two-hand slam to push their lead to 56-36 with 5:04 on the clock. At the end of their run, the Trojans led 61-38 with 2:43 left. Not only was their aggressive style of offensive a major factor into their success, but also their free throw shooting. Tunstall went 8-10 at the charity stripe.

But another factor that helped them in the end?

“Our defense," Edmunds said. "Our defense stepped us up and made big plays for us.”

The stat sheet told the story of the Trojans defensive efforts. In all, Tunstall collected 36 rebounds and 11 steals. Brown led the team with nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double. Morrison led in steals with four.

Carroll County appeared to come out hot going into the second half. Reitzel and Bryce Smoot knocked down a three of their own to trim Tunstall’s to single-digits, cutting the their lead down to 31-24 with just over six minutes left in the quarter. Following Smoot’s three, Edmunds responded with a acrobatic layup as he lost his balance to make it 33-24. Morrison extended their lead to 41-24 on back-to-back three pointers with 4:41 left in the third.

At the end of the third, Tunstall led 46-34.

Shooting behind the arch worked well for Tunstall in the second quarter as they knocked down a trio of threes with two of them coming from sophomore Zay Cobbs. Cobbs knocked down his first three of the night with 5:44 left in the half to give them a 19-9 lead. His other three, made from the corner, helped the Trojans double their lead to 24-12 with 4:43 left. Tunstall went into halftime with a 29-18 lead.

Carroll County opened up the game with a three, however that lead would be short lived as Tunstall knocked down a free throw and Edmunds would convert on a layup from a rebound to tie it at three. Tunstall gained momentum on back-to-back possessions midway through the first when Brown went up for a layup, and Raymond Ladd channeled his inner Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on a hook shot to make it 7-3. The Trojans led at the end of the first 11-7.

Notably, Morrison was third on the Trojans scoring with 10 points. Senior Jason Zelinski followed up with nine points. Zelinski, who was substituted in the game with 2:37 minutes left in the game, knocked down three, three points in under one minute, adding the cherry on top to their victory.

Reitzel led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Smoot, Elijah Cox, and Ethan Richardson each contributed five points each.

If Tunstall defeats Cave Spring on Friday, they will wait for the winner of No.1 Northside (25-0) vs. No. 4 Abingdon (20-6) on Friday to determine if they will host or play on the road. Higher seed will have home court advantage.