Trojans thrash Wildcats in blowout

RINGGOLD — The Tunstall Trojans secured their second win of 2022 on Monday night and completed the season sweep of a county rival.

After outscoring Dan River 25-6 in the second and holding them scoreless in the third, Tunstall (10-2) went on to defeat the Wildcats (2-5) in blowout fashion, 89-24 in the non-district matchup.

“Effort. Effort all the way down the line,” said Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison. “We saw it tonight from the first guy to the last guy. The guys are unselfish, they are rooting each other on, and they're passing and moving the ball. They are just doing Tunstall basketball. Just good basketball all the way down the line.”

Holding onto a 23-12 lead going in the second, Tunstall used a man-to-man and double team press to their advantage. Tunstall’s press scheme helped the Trojans convert steals into points, thus going on a 16-6 run to distance themselves to a 39-17 lead, highlighted by a three-point shot from Jamarcus Brown with 2:54 left in the first half. The Trojans would close out the first half 48-18.

As a team, Tunstall finished with 25 steals, with sophomore Jailyn Edwards leading the team with six steals. Fellow sophomore Ashton Hammock finished with five.

To start the third quarter, Brown got the Trojans excited on a dunk that pushed the Trojans to a 50-18 lead. Tunstall went on a 18-0 run for the entirety of the quarter. Dan River had the opportunity to end the drought, but missed two free throws with a little over two minutes left. Trojans' sophomore Bricen Poole drilled a turnaround jumper with four minutes left, pushing the lead to 58-18, which made the clock run non-stop due to the large margin.

Tunstall outscored Dan River 23-4 in the final quarter

Two Trojans finished with double digit scoring. Edwards led the team with 16 points as junior Jason Zelinski had 13. Senior Nick Hammock had nine points and five other Trojans finished with six points.

In all, Tunstall had 13 different players that scored throughout the game, a testament to the program’s ability of playing as one

“I’m just as hard on the third stringers as I am the first stringers,” said Morrison. “So, when they go in there, their mind is what they’ve been taught in practice. It’s hard to tell a kid that been sitting on the bench that he can’t go out there and play hard.”

Tunstall will have a busy week in the Piedmont District. They will face GW-Danville in Dry Fork on Wednesday before they travel out to Martinsville on Friday.

Dan River was set to be back at home Tuesday, as they face the Gretna Hawks in a Dogwood District matchup.