Trojans use run to defeat Bengals

DRY FORK — Heading into the final frame, it was going to be either Tunstall’s or Bassett’s game for the taking.

The Trojans, clinging onto a two-point, 42-40 lead, tacked onto their lead within seconds, thanks to a layup from sophomore Bricen Poole. But the small cushioned lead would dwindle down to a one-point game after Bengals sophomore Emarious Tinsley drained a three from the top of the key.

After Bassett called timeout with five minutes remaining, the Trojans would eventually find their groove on both sides of the ball. Clutch free throw shooting, along with a three-point shot from Tunstall’s Ashton Hammock and a monstrous dunk from Jamarcus Brown, helped the Trojans to an 19-7 run to close it out, securing the 63-50 win over the Piedmont District rival.

“We always talk about championship basketball. Championship basketball is being able to execute with the game on the line,” said Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison. “To listen, focus, and then go out and do what I'm asking them to do. A lot of stuff we would go over late game situations in practice and I was proud of the way the guys were able to pull it out.”

“Just hustling and keeping the momentum,” said Poole, when discussing the success to Trojan’s run. Brown followed up adding, “hustling and fighting with way more intensity.” Brown would finish as the top scorer for Tunstall; notching 17 points along with five rebounds.

As Tunstall’s lead grew bigger and the clock ticked down, Morrison and his team could relax some, but didn’t want to ease off the gas too early.

“I definitely was thinking about not letting them [Bassett] back in,” said Morrison. “That's why I waited a little bit longer than normal to come in with the subs at the end of the game. I think the guys were tense and they were tired. Three games in a row are a lot for a high school kid.”

In what seemed to be a tennis match of back-and-forth scoring, either tying or taking a one procession lead, the Trojans were able to secure back-to-back layups in under a minute left in the first quarter for an 16-9 lead.

Tunstall was able to take a 20-10 lead with just under six minutes left before the half. But Bassett’s attack scheme would cut tremendously into the deficit. Bassett went on an 8-2, with all eight points being scored by center Ja’Ricous Hariston, including an ally-oop "and one" cutting the lead to 21-19 with three minutes remaining.

Trojans center Aiden Terry secured the "and one" on a layup to make it a 24-19 lead. Bassett’s Branson Leduc-Mattox and Elijah Stokes both made their pair of free throws to cut it to a 24-23 lead. Poole would make one free throw at the charity stipe with 28 ticks left. But the lead was short lived as Stokes drained a layup, tying both team at 25 going into the half.

Following Brown’s three pointer that gave Tunstall a 30-25 lead with seven minutes in the third, the Bengals railed back to tie the game at 30 from a three-point shot from Stokes and a one-handed dunk from Hariston. Stokes would help give Bassett their first lead since the first quarter off a layup.

Bassett would lead as much as 40-36 before defensive mishaps get the better of them. Tunstall would take advantage of Bassett’s turnovers to score six in the last two minutes of the third.

Morrison described this week as an NBA-type of schedule for his young squad. Including the Bassett game, Tunstall has played three consecutive games this week, taking wins over county rival Chatham and Piedmont rival Magna Vista. The Bassett game, which was originally slated for Tuesday, was moved to Wednesday due to the snowstorm from the previous week.

For Tunstall, they perceive the four games in five days as a challenge to help better themselves as a program.

“I look at everything as an opportunity for us to grow. We’re such a young team and this was an opportunity to grow into competitiveness, because we don't normally have real close games like this,” said Morrison. “It’s an opportunity to grow, playing against a team with that much effort, putting it on the line.”

To prepare mentally and physically for this week, Morrison said that he stressed to his players about the importance taking care of their bodies to avoid cramps and potential injuries down the line.

Tunstall junior D’dric Rogers finished out with 11 points and Hammock finished with 10. Rogers also finished his night with four steals.

Hariston led Bassett with 16 points and Stokes was the team’s second highest with 11.

Tunstall (15-2, 8-0 Piedmont) will have a much-needed day off on Thursday, before taking a short road trip to GW-Danville on Friday to take on the Eagles for another crucial, district matchup. Tipoff is at 7pm

Bassett (15-2, 8-0 Piedmont) will return home to take on the Franklin County Eagles on Saturday, with tipoff slated for 2:30 p.m.