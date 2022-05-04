Trojans use sixth inning to down Warriors

RIDGEWAY — Colby Eastwood’s two RBI double with the bases loaded to take the lead in the top sixth was all that was needed for Tunstall as they held off the Warriors in the final three innings, taking the 4-2 victory over Magna Vista.

With the win, Tunstall snapped their eight game losing streak.

Magna Vista hung onto a 2-0 going into the top of the sixth, but the Trojans (5-10) were able to string together crucial at-bats in part of their comeback.

Heidi Ellis and Halie Cassada led off with a pair of back-to-back singles to get this started for Tunstall. The Warriors settled down and managed to get two, quick outs on a successful pickoff move to second and on a fielder’s choice.

Despite the two outs, it didn’t kill the momentum for the Trojans.

Katie Tuck took advantage of the first pitch of her at-bat, sending it to left field for a double, and to advance Makenzie Harris to third. Madison Austin drove home Tunstall’s first run on a single. Greenly Elliott tied the game at two apiece on a single to left field. Gaby Elliott helped her team’s drive on a hit by pitch to load up the bases.

Eastwood produced an effective outing in the circle for Tunstall. Eastwood pitched five innings, allowing one run (zero unearned) on five hits, and struck out five to grab the win. Tuck pitched two innings in relief, allowing three hits and one run with a strikeout.

Magna Vista’s McKenzie Vaught gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, scoring on an error by Kaylee Hughes who reached first on the same error. Delaney Burris drove home the Warriors second run in the bottom third on a double to bring home Vaught from third base.

Carlee Ashworth led off the bottom if the third on a single and Vaught followed up by drawing a walk to put runners at first and second with no outs.

Abbygale Bender pitched all seven innings for Magna Vista.

Tunstall returns to action this Friday, when they travel out to Halifax County to take on the Comets.

Magna Vista will be back at home to take on Thursday to take on Patrick County. Both games are Piedmont District matchups with first pitch set for 5 p.m.