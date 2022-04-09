Tunstall baseball continues unbeaten start

Tunstall senior Caulier Barker drove in a game-high three RBIs, junior Raymond Ladd followed with two and Tunstall continued its unbeaten start with a 5-2 win over Magna Vista in Piedmont District action Friday night.

Tunstall (8-0, 3-0 Piedmont) and Magna Vista (4-6, 1-2) played a tight contest over the opening two-and-a-half-innings. However, the Trojans changed that in the third, scoring a trio of runs to take a three-run advantage. Senior Landon Jones kicked things off with a lead-off walk and sophomore Carter Richardson followed with a walk of his own to give Tunstall runners on first and second base. Two batters later, Barker laced a double to left that scored Jones and Richardson and gave the Trojans a 3-1 lead. Barker rounded out the scoring when he came home courtesy of an error on Ladd’s single to left.

The Trojans struck again in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 5-1 lead on Barker’s RBI fielder’s choice to first.

Showing no quit, the Warriors bounced back and pulled one back with a run in the sixth on senior Xavier Ashely’s RBI single that led to the final score.

Tunstall wasted little time scoring, plating a run in its first at-bat to steal the advantage. Jones and Richardson worked walks to lead off the game. Two batters later, Jones came home to score courtesy of a Magna Vista error that gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

Junior Thomas Powell knotted the score in the third when he came home on a wild pitch.

Barker led Tunstall with three RBIs while Ladd smacked a team-high two hits.

Ashley recorded the Warriors’ only RBI of the evening.

Senior Elijah Byrd turned in another solid district start, scattering five hits and allowing two runs, one earned, while striking out seven in 5.2 innings pitched. Senior Will Eaton picked up the save, throwing 1.1 innings of hitless relief.

The Trojans return to action Tuesday when it hosts Piedmont rival Halifax County at 5 p.m.