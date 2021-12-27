Tunstall cruises to 86-55 win in opening of Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

Tunstall’s boys basketball team used its high-energy brand of basketball to frustrate Westover Christian Academy in the second half and cruise to an 86-55 win over the Bulldogs in the opening game of the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Monday afternoon.

Tunstall (8-1) entered the contest ranked No. 7 in Class 3 and the Trojans played like it in the second half.

After an atypical slow start, Tunstall stepped up its press in the opening minutes and the results were game-changing. The Trojans used senior Nick Hammock’s free throw and sophomore Ashton Hammock’s layup to score three of the third’s first five points to build a 42-30 lead with seven minutes remaining in the period.

The quick run was only a precursor to what Tunstall had in store as the Trojans continued building momentum with a streak of 14 consecutive points that helped them take control.

Nick Hammock’s layup got things started and Tunstall’s defense kept things going as junior D’dric Rogers immediately followed with a steal on the ensuing inbound and found sophomore Jailyn Edmonds who delivered a perfect feed to Ashton Hammock who then knocked down a layup that gave the Trojans a 46-30 lead with 6:31 left in the third.

Rogers followed with back-to-back layups and his 1-shot that pushed Tunstall to 51-30 with 5:45 remaining in the frame. Edmonds kept the momentum rolling with his steal and transition layup and Ashton Hammock closed out the run with his 3-pointer on a feed from Rogers that increased the Trojans’ lead to 56-30 with just over four minutes remaining.

Rogers (five), Ashton Hammock (five) and Nick Hammock (three) all played influential roles in the game-changing run. Tunstall continued its hot streak, scoring six of the quarter’s next nine points to take a 62-34 advantage on sophomore Bricen Poole’s free throws at the 2:24 mark.

Westover (4-3) was able to slow the momentum down a bit near the end of the third quarter using a pair of 3-pointers from seniors Luke Barber and Noah Burton to piece together an 8-4 run to conclude the third.

Tunstall entered the fourth quarter holding a 24-point lead, but the Trojans didn’t get lackadaisical and opened the frame on a 12-0 tear to put the icing on the cake. Nick Hammock started the quarter with a pair of free throws and Ashton Hammock kept things rolling with his layup with 7:49 left in the game.

Nick Hammock followed with a layup and sophomore Jamarcus Brown kept the streak alive with another layup that pushed Tunstall’s advantage to 73-42 with 6:34 on the clock. Rogers closed out the run with his layup that gave the Trojans a 33-point cushion with just over six minutes remaining.

Nick Hammock (four points), Ashton Hammock (four), Brown (two) and Rogers (two) served as key cogs in Tunstall’s run.

The Trojans’ defense starred during the run, holding the Bulldogs scoreless over the opening three minutes of the frame. Westover didn’t get its first bucket until junior Isaac Von Eime’s layup with just under five minutes remaining in the contest.

Rogers had a monster game, recording game-highs of 27 points and nine steals along with eight rebounds to narrowly miss his second triple-double of the season. Poole turned in a solid game as well, scoring 11 points while adding five rebounds and three assists. Brown rounded out three Tunstall players in double-digit scoring with 10 points and added eight rebounds.

Lewis and senior Noah Burton each led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Von Eime finished with 12.

Tunstall moves on to the winners’ bracket where it will face the winner of the Green Run-Carlisle game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Westover drops into the losers bracket where it will battle the loser of the Green Run-Carlisle game at 1 p.m. Tuesday.