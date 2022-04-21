Tunstall duo to play for hometown university

DRY FORK — Going off to college can be mixed with joyous and nervous emotions.

For some, it’s often the first time they are away from the comfort of family and friends.

But when Gage Turner and Jeremiah Davis go off to college this fall, they’ll be taking the four-year journey together while being close to home.

On Wednesday afternoon inside Tunstall High School’s library, Turner and Davis both signed their letter of intent to play football at Averett University.

“When I went to visit, it just felt like home,” Turner said. “I didn’t want to go far. It makes me stay closer to my family here and I get to support my brother as he comes up to play football as well. That’s what made me want to stay at home.”

For Davis, it was the way Averett treated him and his family that made it a no-brainer to join the program.

“For me, when I first stepped on campus, It felt like home,” Davis said. “And it was not because I was in Danville, but the way the coaching staff greeted you, took you in, and talked to you. Coach [Patrick] Henry, he sat down and ate lunch with me and my mom and talked to me. I just felt like the love and the connection.”

According to Turner, the visits he and Davis made were around the same time frame, roughly a week apart from each other.

“Stepping on that campus was really nice,” Turner said, when discussing his tour of Averett. “A lot of the staff, and we got to talk to some of the students who go to school there, they are just nice and welcoming. Especially the coaching staff, they never exclude you out of anything and they always want to include you in everything. They are excited for us two to get ready and get started.”

2020 was a rough year for the two, as Tunstall’s season was limited to three games due to COVID-19 and travel logistics, playing their county counterparts. Looking back on it, Davis knew he had to go all out in order to be seen by other schools. But Davis said once he got noticed by multiple coaches, “I’m just going to let God lead me the rest of the way.

“It was a lot of doubt, because it was three games. What can you really do with three games?” Davis said. “You had to be on your A game every single game. It was so much going into it [2020 season]”

For Turner, it wasn’t just the shortened season that almost gave his hopes up in the recruiting process. As a sophomore, he was entering the 2020 season after coming back from a fractured hip from the previous season.

“Coming back, I was really pumped and really excited, and I came out doing good,” Turner said. “But cutting it down to three games put me down a little bit.”

When describing their relationship with Tunstall head coach Randy Hunsicker over the years, Davis said Hunsicker was a mentor.

"He would teach you things and tell you how to do it properly” he said.

Turner followed up behind Davis’ response, diving into Hunsicker’s personality as a head coach.

“He [Hunsicker] knows how to have fun, and also be a mentor and teaching you about the game,” Turner said. “He knows how to have fun with you, but when its time to be serious, its time to be serious.”

Outside of their head coach, Davis and Turner said there was another coach who helped shaped them into becoming the young men they are today.

“I really enjoyed Coach [Donald] Smith. He pushed us to be better,” Turner said. “He got mad at us a lot, but he wants you to be better and he knows you can be better.”

Davis echoed Turner’s reason of why he enjoyed Smith as a coach.

“Coach Smith was that one coach," he said. "He went to the NFL, and I understand the process of him wanting to be the coach he is. Having a coach like that really brought us up and made us the athletes the way we are today.”

With just a little over a month until graduation, both of them shared their final thoughts as they head into the next chapter of their lives.

“I’m ready to get started and excited to go to Averett. I’m ready to get started at the next level,” Turner said. “I’m going to miss it [Tunstall]. It’s defiantly going to put an impact for when I come back next year to see my brother.”

“I’m going into Averett with the dog mentality. I’m ready to work and can’t wait to get started to be playing with Turner,” Davis said. “Another four years is going to be a movie and I can’t wait to see how we both grow on the next level.”

Averett will open the season at home versus Apprentice School on Sept. 3.