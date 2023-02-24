DRY FORK — No.3 Cave Spring defeated No.2 Tunstall 78-58 on Thursday, with hope of the Knights defending their state championship still alive.

Cave Spring (21-5) will travel to No.1 Northside (26-0) for the Class 3D region championship on Saturday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Tunstall finishes the season with a 24-3 record, the second best in program history.

Trailing 40-48 to open the fourth quarter, senior Raymond Ladd went to work in the paint for the Trojans, posting up a pair of layups to cut the Cave Springs lead down to 49-44. But soon after, the Knights crafted together a small, 8-2 that would help further their lead 58-46, courtesy of Stark Jones and Dylan Saunders, who each scored four points each in that span.

Cave Spring started off on the right foot going into the second half, pushing their lead to 37-22 on a Bays Bryant layup and a Saunders 3-pointer. Tunstall would soon rattle off six straight points, with four coming from Jailyn Edmunds, notching layups in back-to-back Tunstall possession to close the gap to single digits, 37-28. Both squads each created runs of their own midway the third. Cave Spring found their way to the rim, rattling off eight. Tunstall would go on a 12-2 run with 2:46 left in the third. Bricen Poole started things off for Tunstall with a three pointer, and Kobe Morrison also knocked down a three of his own at the later end of their spree to cut the Knights lead down to nine with 1:18 left.

Tied at 17 heading into the second quarter, the Knights found a way to separate from the Trojans. Kameron Tinsley ignited their 10-3 run with a three, with Jones capping it with a layup with 2:52 left in the half. Tunstall’s Morrison temporally stopped the bleeding a bit with a layup to make it a 27-22 game.

At halftime, the Knights led 32-22.

Midway through the first, Cave Spring jumped to a 11-7 lead from a pair of threes from Tinsley and Bryant. Graham Lilley capitalized on a reverse layup with 3:01 left in the first. The Trojans responded back quickly when Edmunds took the ball on a steal, and managed to draw the "and-one" to cut the Knights lead to 11-10 with 2:24. Not long after, Saunders knocked down a pair of free throws to give them a 17-14 lead with 55 seconds left, however, Tunstall’s Zay Cobbs had other plans.

With the Trojans holding onto the ball in the last possession of the first, Cobbs managed to find his way into the corner, sinking a contested three pointer at the buzzer to tie at 17.

Saunders led the Knights in points with 26 points. Jones followed up with 14.

For the Trojans, Jamarcus Brown led his squad with 16 points. Edmunds and Morrison each contributed 11 points.

Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison announced via social media that the Trojans took home four Piedmont District awards. Brown was named Piedmont District Player of the Year, and DeMarcus was voted Piedmont District Coach of the Year. Edmunds received Piedmont First Team honors and Kobe was nominated on the Piedmont Second Team.