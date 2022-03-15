Tunstall holds off late Chatham rally for 2-1 victory

DRY FORK — It’s been 1,095 days since the cross-county rivalry known as Chatham vs. Tunstall has taken place.

Given the wait, it only made sense the Cavaliers and Trojans played a classic when they resumed the rivalry in their season openers Monday night.

In the end, senior Caulier Barker’s RBI single in the bottom of the third inning helped Tunstall hold off a late Chatham rally for a 2-1 victory over the Cavaliers.

“They got a team full of good players; it was a greedy game. It was a fight to the end, but it was a good thing for us to come out on top,” Barker said. “I’m glad to see both of us play like that tonight.”

Senior Elijah Byrd was all smiles after the Trojans’ win.

“It felt really great,” he said, beaming ear to ear.

It was the first time Tunstall junior Raymond Ladd had witnessed the rivalry, but his teammates were quick to catch him up to speed on the importance of the game before the two sides took the field.

“I’m new here, so I’m not really accustomed to the rivalry, but everyone did a pretty good job of discussing the importance of this game before hand and stuff and we were all ready to play,” Ladd said.

Chatham (0-1) entered the top of the sixth inning trailing 2-0 and six outs away from being shut out for the first time since the Cavaliers’ last matchup against Tunstall in 2019. However, senior Cameron Satterfield started the frame with a double and came home to score two batters on a Tunstall error on senior Henry Hurt’s hit, cutting the Cavs’ deficit to 2-1.

Senior Dawson Newell followed with a line-drive single to right field that appeared to tie the game, but sophomore Carter Richardson’s throw was on point, nailing Satterfield at the plate for the final out.

Facing their heated rival in their season opener, the Cavaliers staged another rally in the top of the seventh when sophomore Zander Cornell led off with a double to left. However, Byrd was masterful in the stretch, setting down the next three batters he faced, two coming on strikeouts, to help Tunstall (1-0) escape with the victory.

“Words can’t really explain how good it felt,” Byrd said when asked about his performance down the stretch. “My whole thing is trust in my catcher and know he’s going to keep everything in front and frame the pitches he knows he needs to frame for strikes. All my trust goes into him.”

The last time the two teams met in 2019, Tunstall blanked Chatham 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel and Monday’s season opener for both teams was no different as Chatham sophomore starter Alex Van Pelt and Ladd matched each other pitch-for-pitch.

Ladd helped the Trojans get the early start in the bottom of the first when he helped his own cause with a single to right that scored Byrd for Tunstall’s first run of the season and an early 1-0 lead.

“Not much, I didn’t realize how important it would be, but it felt really good,” Ladd replied when asked what was going through his mind during the at-bat.

Hurt got the Cavs started in the top of the second when he reached first base courtesy of a throwing error on his bunt. Two batters later, Cornell reached base the hard way when he was hit by a pitch, putting the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second for the Cavaliers with two outs. However, Ladd locked down, ending the threat with a strikeout.

Tunstall doubled down on its lead in the bottom of the third when Barker smacked a double to left that scored Byrd with the game-winning run and gave the Trojans a 2-0 edge heading into the middle innings.

“That was a really good feeling, glad to get off to a good start,” Barker said. “That at-bat, there was a lot of pitches thrown. I took a lot of tough pitches to take and I finally got one I was able to throw my hands into and hit down the line for a double.”

Ladd got the win on the hill, throwing 5.2 innings of two-hit ball while allowing one run and striking out six. Byrd picked up the save, closing down the final two frames.

Van Pelt turned in a solid effort as well for the Cavaliers, scattering three hits and two runs while striking out five in 4.2 innings. Junior Carrington Aaron threw 1.1 innings of two-hit, shutout relief.

Barker led the Trojans with a pair of hits, while Richardson, Ladd and Will Eaton added hits for Tunstall as well.

Satterfield, Hurt, Newell, Cornell and junior Jake Moore recorded hits for the Cavaliers.

Chatham returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Magna Vista at 6 p.m. Tunstall resumes play Friday when it hosts cross-county rival Dan River at 5 p.m.