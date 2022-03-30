Tunstall holds off rallies by Patrick County in 10-7 victory

DRY FORK — Tunstall softball junior Greenly Elliott and freshman Khamauri Mays brought up the Trojans’ bulldog mentality after Tunstall’s Piedmont District opener against Patrick County ib Tuesday night.

Elliott and Mays’ mention of the Trojans’ tenaciousness fit perfectly as Tunstall held off several Patrick County rallies to start Piedmont play with a 10-7 victory over the Cougars.

Tunstall (2-2, 1-0 Piedmont) entered the fifth inning holding a comfortable 7-3 lead, but Patrick County (3-2, 0-1) made the Trojans squirm a bit with a three-run frame. Laine Hopkins started the rally with her RBI double to center field and McKenzie Holt followed three batters later with a run-scoring single to center that made it a two-run game. Emily Helms pulled the Cougars within one with her run-scoring double to center and Patrick County seemed poised to tie the game with the bases loaded. However, freshman Colby Eastwood had other plans as she induced an inning-ending strikeout to keep the Trojans in front.

For Eastwood, her strikeout to kill the Cougars’ rally came down to a bit of humility.

“My thoughts were, when you’re ahead, don’t get cocky because someone can always strike back, come back, and that’s about it,” she said.

Not to be outdone, Tunstall struck back with three runs in its half of the fifth to re-establish some space. Freshman Halle Cassada worked a one-out walk to jump start the rally and junior Trinity Curtis kept it going when she reached courtesy of a Patrick County error on her line drive. A miscue on Elliott’s ground ball allowed Cassada and Curtis to score, giving the Trojans a three-run lead. Two batters later, Eastwood helped her cause with an RBI single that made it a 10-6 contest heading into the final two innings.

“Really, you just have to want it more than the other team because they had the bases loaded and that girl could’ve come up and knocked one to the fence and it would’ve completely changed the game, so you just have to have that motivation and trust in your team to make the plays,” Mays said.

Elliott added, “You can’t give up. When we’re in the field and they’re hitting, we can’t give up and make all these errors, we just have to fight back.”

Things didn’t start great for Tunstall as Patrick County lit the first firework, taking a 1-0 lead on Abigail Epperson’s solo home run to center in the first.

Tenacity was the key word in the Trojans’ half of the first as Elliott led off the inning with a double to center and advanced to third on a passed ball. Her sister, junior Gaby Elliott, put runners on the corners with her walk and Eastwood gave Tunstall its first lead on her two-run triple that made it a 2-1 contest. Mays kept things going with her RBI triple to right and junior Heidi Ellis gave the Trojans a 4-1 lead with her run-scoring single.

Mays credited her run-scoring triple to her positive mindset despite being disappointed in her performance over the last few games.

“Honestly, so far, in these past few games, I haven’t had the best record and so I just went up there and said, ‘OK, today is the day, I’m going to hit, I’m going to do what I need to do,’ because I’m tired of getting out, it’s so lame,” Mays said with a laugh. “I just said today is the day and it just happened and I’m really glad I had a big day today.”

The Cougars had a counter, though, trimming their deficit to one with a pair of runs in the second due to a pair of Trojans’ errors. Tessa Haas scored the first run courtesy of a miscue on Madison Greer’s line drive and Helms made it a 4-3 contest.

Tunstall plated three runs in the fourth to take a four-run lead. Curtis and Greenly Elliott scored on an error on Eastwood’s ground ball and Ellis brought Eastwood around with her RBI single that gave the Trojans a 7-4 lead.

After the game, in the post-game huddle, the coaches brought up Tunstall scoring four runs on hits with two outs — a stat that made all the difference in the game.

“We just have to get up there and when it’s two strikes like that, you’re really under a lot of pressure, so you really have to trust in yourself and just make sure you make contact,” Greenly Elliott said.

Eastwood added, “I believe that hitting is a mindset. If you go up there thinking, ‘I’m going to hit it, wherever you think you’re going to hit it,’ then it’s going to happen. If you go up there thinking you’re going to strikeout, you’re going to strike out.”

Mays concluded, “Attitude definitely made all the difference in this game because I feel like everybody was in it and wanted to hit not just for themselves, but for the team and to help each other out and I feel like that definitely made the difference.”

Eastwood was a workhorse for the Trojans, throwing 6.2 innings and over 100 pitches in the win. She struck out seven.

“Honestly, it goes back to trusting Khamauri because I know if I screw up, she’s going to be back there to block and if she’s not, then I’ll be at the plate,” Eastwood said smiling. “It’s not a big deal. And I like being ahead like we were tonight because it gives me a little room to work, a little room to relax, but that’s about it.”

Greenly Elliott, Eastwood and Ellis drove in a pair of runs apiece.

Lauren Fulcher led Patrick County with three hits while Epperson, Hopkins, Haas, Holt and Helms drove in runs for the Cougars.

Tunstall returns to the field when it hosts Gretna April 1 at 5 p.m.

Patrick County resumes Piedmont play Thursday when it hosts Halifax County at 5 p.m.