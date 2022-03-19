Tunstall holds on for 2-1 victory over Wildcats

DRY FORK — There’s a million different mental and physical aspects behind taking a penalty kick in soccer.

There’s picking a side to shoot. Reading the keeper. Making sure the body stays over the ball. Drowning out the noise.

However, Tunstall boys soccer senior Brandon Hill and freshman Jadon Hawker made it look and sound easy during the Trojans’ non-district matchup against rival Dan River on Friday night.

Hill and Hawker scored on PK’s and Tunstall held on for a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.

Tunstall (2-0) and Dan River played to a scoreless tie over the opening 20 minutes with a lot of the action contained to the midfield. However, midway through, Hill took a ball just inside the box and drew a foul to set up his kick. Without hesitation, Hill stepped up to the line and drilled a left-footed shot into the shot to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

“The keeper’s scared, just put it in a corner and he’s going to miss it,” Hill said chuckling. “He was more scared than I am so just put it where it needs to go.”

Dan River (1-2-1) kept pushing and tied the score 15 minutes later when sophomore Dylan McFalls snuck in a deflection into the middle of the net for the Wildcats’ first goal. McFalls’ shot was the third attempt in a quick succession of shots.

Eight minutes later, Hawker drew a foul in the box and made sure the Trojans went into the half with the advantage and momentum as he buried his attempt into the left side of the net to give Tunstall a 2-1 lead with just over six minutes left in the half.

Hawker made it sound simple as well. “Don’t miss. Just don’t miss.”

After a narrow 2-1 win over Chatham to start the season Monday night, Tunstall found itself in another dogfight, especially in the second half. The ‘Cats created a plethora of opportunities, especially in the final 12 minutes of the second half, but the Trojans’ defense, including sophomore goalkeeper David Ferris, was up to the challenge, helping Tunstall hang on for the win.

“It shows we can go somewhere,” Hill said. “We definitely could’ve played better, but we still got the job done.”

Hawker agreed with his guy and added, “If we can pull out the ugly ones, once we get better, we can start smacking teams.”

As far as what was going on in the Trojans’ mind with the Wildcats pushing, it was simple.

“As long as [Nate Blevins] doesn’t score, they’re not going to score,” Hill said. “As soon as I saw we had two players on Nate, I knew we had them.”

Dan River returns to action Monday when its hosts Martinsville in non-conference action at 5:30 p.m.

Tunstall takes the pitch again Wednesday when it opens Piedmont District play with a road matchup against rival George Washington at 6 p.m.