Tunstall picks up 11-1 win over Hawks

DRY FORK — There’s a baseball saying that goes “Keep the line moving,” in reference to a team’s ability to hit the ball and bring runners into score.

Tunstall lived by the motto against Gretna, recording double-digit hits and scoring double-digit runs in its 11-1 win over the Hawks in six innings in non-district action Friday night.

Altogether, the Trojans pounded out 17 hits and had four players drive in two or more RBIs. Senior Caulier Barker recorded game highs of four hits and three RBIs, two coming on a third-inning home run, senior Elijah Byrd helped his cause with three hits and a pair of RBIs, senior Daniel Hicks drove in two runs and junior Raymond Ladd hit a two-run home run for Tunstall.

Gretna (3-5) jumped out to the early lead, plating a run in its first at-bat to take a 1-0 edge. The lead didn’t last for long as Ladd cranked a two-run to center field in the third to give the Trojans the lead for good at 2-1.

Not leaving anything to chance, Tunstall (6-0) struck for four runs in the third for a five-run cushion. Senior Landon Jones started things off with a lead-off walk and moved to third base on a swipe of second and throwing error on the same play. Two batters later, Byrd — who got the start on the mound — helped his cause with an RBI double that gave the Trojans a 3-1 lead.

“It felt really good to get back on the mound tonight for the first time since Dan River and coming off earlier this week a really bad thing of food poisoning, it was really great to get back out there and perform,” Byrd said.

Barker made sure Byrd didn’t get stranded one batter later when he cranked a two-run shot to left-center field that pushed the Trojans’ cushion to four.

“It was just an approach today of not trying to do too much and it’s been the motto all year, ‘keep the line moving,’ and just try to cut the field in half and not do too much,” Barker said of his performance.

Ladd and senior Will Eaton followed Barker with back-to-back singles and senior Zach Davis worked a walk to load the bases. Hicks closed out the big frame with an RBI single that made it a 6-1 game heading into the middle innings.

“It feels pretty good,” Hicks said. “Just got to do my job and keep getting guys in there on base.”

Neither side scored again until the sixth when the Trojans plated five runs to end the game via slaughter rule. Sophomore Carter Richardson led off the inning with a single and Byrd brought him around with a run-scoring double that pushed Tunstall’s advantage to six. Barker followed with an RBI double and Davis brought in the third run of the frame with his run-scoring base knock to left. Hicks kept the line rolling with his run-scoring double and senior Jackson Boles ended the game with his RBI single.

“I finally got my chance to step up for my guys and came up with the walk-off,” Boles said. “My mindset was get a hit, put the ball in play and keep the line moving.”

Tunstall returns to action Tusday when it takes on Bassett in a Piedmont District road matchup at 5 p.m.