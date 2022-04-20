Tunstall picks up 9-2 victory over Chatham

CHATHAM — The last time Tunstall squared off against its cross-county rival Chatham in non-district baseball action, the result was a little too close for the Trojans’ liking.

Tunstall entered its second contest against the Cavaliers wanting to make sure things weren’t quite as tight and the Trojans got busy early on ensuring they weren’t.

Senior Daniel Hicks’ three-run double capped a four-run, first inning that led Tunstall to a 9-2 victory over the ‘Cavs on Tuesday evening.

Senior Landon Jones led off the game with a triple to right field and sophomore Carter Richardson earned a base the hard way after being plunked by a pitch. Jones got the Trojans on the board when he scored on a wild pitch to make it a 1-0 contest. Chatham decided to issue a free pass to hot-hitting senior Caulier Barker and junior Raymond Ladd followed with a single to load the bases. Two batters later, Hicks stroked a double to left that cleared the bases and gave Tunstall (9-1) a four-run lead.

“I just went up there looking to do my job and set a tone to set the game off and that’s the best thing I could do,” Hicks said.

Watching Hicks’ bases-clearing double in the dugout, the rest of the Trojans’ squad got serious about their jobs.

“I think everybody wanted to keep on doing the same thing, wanted to keep doing the same thing, getting hard hit balls, moving runners along,” Hicks said.

Chatham (6-4) didn’t hang its head, though, and answered back with a run in its first at-bat to pull within three. Junior Jake Moore started the rally with a two-out single and senior Cam Satterfield brought him around with a double to center.

The next three innings saw the two sides play to a scoreless draw. However, that changed in the fifth when Tunstall pushed a pair of runs across. Senior Elijah Byrd plated the first run with his double to center and Barker followed with a single to left that scored Byrd and made it a 6-1 contest.

It was the sixth that made the difference, though, as the Trojans took an eight-run cushion courtesy of a trio of runs. Byrd’s RBI single gave Tunstall a six-run advantage and Barker followed with a two-run blast that cleared the field in center and made it a 9-1 game.

“They put me on in the first and pitched around me in my second at-bat, so I was kind of looking for something in and he left one over the plate and I knew I had to stay back and try to go to the middle of the field with it,” Barker said.

The Cavaliers have the sticks to come back from just about any deficit but Barker’s two-run blast not only capped off the three-run frame but helped the Trojans accomplish their one goal heading into the game.

“We came here to get it done and that’s what we did,” Barker said. “We had one thing on our mind today, we didn’t want to make it as close as last time.”

Chatham scored its second run in the sixth when junior Carrington Aaron stole third and came home on a throwing error.

Hicks and Barker paced the Trojans with a trio of RBIs. Byrd, who signed his letter of intent to Ferrum College last week, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Tunstall.

“Well, the first at-bat started a little slow with a strikeout but after that I knew I had to get my head right and had jobs to do the rest of the game,” Byrd said. “Coming off the signing, it’s a little more relaxing knowing you can be yourself a little bit more and worry so much so all around I’m a lot more relaxed and it’s helped a lot.”

Moore paced the ‘Cavs with a pair of hits while Satterfield recorded their lone RBI.

Ladd got the win on the mound, scattering six hits and two runs while striking out six over seven innings.

Sophomore Alex Van Pelt struck out six in four innings pitched for Chatham while sophomore Cody Walden fanned two.

The Cavaliers were set to hit the field again Wednesday on the road for a Dogwood matchup against Altavista at 5 p.m.

Tunstall resumes Piedmont District play Friday when it hits the road for a contest against Patrick County at 5 p.m.