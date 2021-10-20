Tunstall quartet posts records in dominating victory

On the girls side, Halifax’s Bethani Bishop placed second with a time of 23:08.01, while Patrick County’s Sadie Martin and Irene Smith rounded out the top-5.

Patrick County’s Moises Cisneros checked in at second on the boys side, while Magna Vista’s Benjamin Stafford finished third. Halifax’s Ethan Kirkhart rounded out the top-5.

After the conclusion of the girls race, a member of the Trojans’ boys team walked up to Sophia and asked her what the course was like and for a little advice. Ever the leader, she told him the final hill before the finish line was the hardest.

While she was also the first to admit the course lent itself to runners looking to finish with their personal bests, she also mentioned the course’s hilly terrain required a certain type of mental tenacity.

“The course is definitely a really good PR course, but you have to be mentally strong to run well and finish well because if you’re constantly telling yourself you’re not going to make it, especially on the last hill, you’re not,” she said. “You come up and you just have to tell yourself you’re so close and right there and as long as you keep telling yourself that, you can do it.”