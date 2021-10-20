Tunstall quartet posts records in dominating victory

AXTON — Tunstall girls cross country senior Sophia Hearp and junior Abby Eades, along with boys cross country senior Charles Hearp and sophomore Jackson Snow, all agreed there’s something about the course at Smith River Sports Complex that brings out the best in runners.
The quartet provided quite a bit of credence to their theory Tuesday night as all four posted personal records to help Tunstall to a dominating victory on both sides in the Trojans’ regular-season finale.
Charles Hearp brought home the gold for Tunstall’s boys with a blazing time of 16:56.38 that not only broke his own personal record, but the school record as well.
“Me and Sophie, we went out hard, we’re seniors, so it’s just the best feeling to go out hard and leave a record that’s going to stay for a while,” Charles said. “That old record it stood for a long time, and I hope this one lasts for a long time too.”
Sophia Hearp won on the girls side with her own personal best of 20:53.28.
“PR’ing is just the best feeling ever because all your hard work, your consistency, the effort that goes into it,” Sophia said. “So, when you finally PR, you feel like you’re on top of the world.”
Eades picked up on the bronze in the girls event after recording a personal best of 23:31.48.
“What you put into running is what you get out of running,” Eades said. “So, it’s a good feeling to put in the hard work and finally see results. It took a lot of hard work and dedication and motivation but it’s all worth it because the feeling of PR’ing is great.”
Snow’s personal best of 18:44.44 earned him a fifth-place finish out of 30-plus runners.
“I feel like a lot of it is just motivation,” Snow said. “My thing is just trying to beat this one person, but I lost to him today by a couple of seconds, but I’ll get him next week in the district tournament.”
As a team, the Trojans’ boys side won gold after finishing with a combined average time of 18:32.51, while Halifax County checked in at second with an average finish of 20:05.59. Patrick County rounded out the top three with a combined time of 20:33.20.
Completing the sweep, Tunstall’s girls side won the gold as well after finishing with an average time of 25:15.38. Halifax County recorded a combined mark of 25:42.72, while Patrick County rounded out the top-3 with a finish of 24:53.95.
Sophia led the way with her first-place finish, while Eades checked in close behind in third and junior Brittany Dalton placed ninth with a mark of 26:16.05.
Individually, on the boys end, Charles paced the Trojans, while Snow checked in at fifth. Junior Ben Barnett finished close behind Snow with a mark of 18:49.17 and senior Nikolas Hearp recorded a finish of 18:55.25 to place seventh. Junior Azael Quintero checked in at ninth with a time of 19:17.69, while sophomore Edwin Diaz rounded out the top-10.
On the girls side, Halifax’s Bethani Bishop placed second with a time of 23:08.01, while Patrick County’s Sadie Martin and Irene Smith rounded out the top-5.
Patrick County’s Moises Cisneros checked in at second on the boys side, while Magna Vista’s Benjamin Stafford finished third. Halifax’s Ethan Kirkhart rounded out the top-5.
After the conclusion of the girls race, a member of the Trojans’ boys team walked up to Sophia and asked her what the course was like and for a little advice. Ever the leader, she told him the final hill before the finish line was the hardest.
While she was also the first to admit the course lent itself to runners looking to finish with their personal bests, she also mentioned the course’s hilly terrain required a certain type of mental tenacity.
“The course is definitely a really good PR course, but you have to be mentally strong to run well and finish well because if you’re constantly telling yourself you’re not going to make it, especially on the last hill, you’re not,” she said. “You come up and you just have to tell yourself you’re so close and right there and as long as you keep telling yourself that, you can do it.”
According to Eades, she and Sophia have a certain mantra they like to repeat that helps them through the hard times.
“Sophie and I have this little thing where we say pain is temporary every time we go up a hill because we know that going up the hill hurts, but we know once we get up the hill, it’s worth it,” Eades said.
For Snow, the course’s downhill terrain makes facing the steep climbs a little more tolerable.
“I just thought about it this way, the hills are up there, but right after them, you just go downhill, and I just kind of chilled from those points and put the rest into it to get the PR,” Snow said.
Charles agreed with his teammate saying, “The last hill right there, I mean it was hard, but I pushed up it and I got to come down that hill and I came down and finished off the last part of the race and I think it was the quickest I’ve ever done it before.”
Tunstall will look to keep its good fortunes rolling next Tuesday at the Piedmont District Championship meet at Smith River Sports Complex at 5 p.m.