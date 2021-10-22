Tunstall rides momentum to a 3-0 sweep in district tourney opener

DRY FORK — Tunstall’s Parris Atkinson and Emily Austin were immovable objects once they got to the service line in the Trojans’ Piedmont District Tournament opener against Martinsville on Thursday night.
Atkinson recorded four straight service aces in the first and second sets and Austin put together a string of eight straight in the third and third-seeded Tunstall rode their momentum to a 3-0 sweep of the seventh-seeded Bulldogs.
The Trojans won by scores of 25-7, 25-7 and 25-10 to advance to the second round where they will face No. 2 Magna Vista.
Atkinson nearly led Tunstall to set point in the opener as her string of four straight service aces gave the Trojans a commanding 22-7 lead. Izzy White stepped up from there, assisting on a pair of kills from Carlie Marshall and Greenly Elliott that led Tunstall to the win.
In all, Atkinson narrowly missed a double-double after recording eight service aces and nine digs.
Atkinson credited her success to a personal mantra of hers.
“When I go up to serve, I just say, ‘through Christ all things are possible,’ and when I serve, I just look at the weak spots on the floor and try to hit them there,” she said.
With the Trojans holding a 11-5 lead, Austin single handedly pieced together a 4-0 run with her service aces that helped Tunstall take a 15-5 cushion midway through the set.
Austin finished with eight service aces and five kills for the Trojans. She credited her strong night to the advice of Tunstall coach Cheryl Cockram.
“Well coach gives us spots and I know when I get back to the line, I have to hit every spot for my team and keep pushing,” Austin said. “Me and Parris we always say a prayer before we serve because we know we can’t do anything without him.”
Freshman Colby Eastwood earned the call up to varsity and she performed like a chiseled veteran, recording seven kills and a dig despite her first varsity start being on the postseason stage.
Eastwood played a vital role in the second set as her back-to-back kills broke open a 4-4 tie and gave the Trojans the lead for good on their way to the victory.
“I feel really good, I definitely have a lot of stuff I need to work on, but I feel like I really good about the game and I’m super glad we have such a great group,” Eastwood said.
Elliott turned in a solid night, recording a game-high 21 digs to go along with her nine kills, narrowly missing a double-double performance. Izzy White was behind nearly every kill as she recorded a game-high 23 assists. Emma Howell finished close behind Elliott with 16 digs. Marshall led the Trojans with four blocks.
Martinsville established the momentum early in the second set, taking a 4-1 lead on a Tunstall miscue. A Bulldogs’ error cut the Trojans’ deficit to 4-2 and started an 8-0 run that helped Tunstall re-establish the lead at 9-4. Austin, Marshall and Eastwood were instrumental in the run with Austin accounting for a trio of service aces, Eastwood a pair of kills and Marshall a pair of blocks.
It wouldn’t be the last time the Trojans put together a monstrous run as they closed the second set with a string of 14 consecutive points to go up 2-0 and put the Bulldogs on the verge of elimination. Atkinson played an integral role in the streak, recording six of her eight aces over the stretch, while Austin recorded a pair of kills. Marshall also stepped for Tunstall, recording a trio of kills and a block.
“We started talking, we started communicating and I think that’s something we always have to do is just talk with each other, take a deep breath, tell each other we’ve got it,” Austin said. “It’s us telling each other, take a step left, take a step right.”
“I agree with Emily, just communication and talking with your friends,” Atkinson said.
Tunstall’s tournament run was expected to get a bit more difficult Friday night as the Trojans were set to travel to Ridgeway for a matchup against Magna Vista. The two sides split their matchups this year with the Warriors taking the first contest and the Trojans winning the second.
“We’re just going to go hard at practice, we’re going to work on block coverage, tip coverage, finding our seams, finding our holes, and just encouraging each other because once we build each other up we’re much more energetic and ready to go out there,” Austin said.