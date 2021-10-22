Tunstall rides momentum to a 3-0 sweep in district tourney opener

Austin finished with eight service aces and five kills for the Trojans. She credited her strong night to the advice of Tunstall coach Cheryl Cockram.

“Well coach gives us spots and I know when I get back to the line, I have to hit every spot for my team and keep pushing,” Austin said. “Me and Parris we always say a prayer before we serve because we know we can’t do anything without him.”

Freshman Colby Eastwood earned the call up to varsity and she performed like a chiseled veteran, recording seven kills and a dig despite her first varsity start being on the postseason stage.

Eastwood played a vital role in the second set as her back-to-back kills broke open a 4-4 tie and gave the Trojans the lead for good on their way to the victory.

“I feel really good, I definitely have a lot of stuff I need to work on, but I feel like I really good about the game and I’m super glad we have such a great group,” Eastwood said.

Elliott turned in a solid night, recording a game-high 21 digs to go along with her nine kills, narrowly missing a double-double performance. Izzy White was behind nearly every kill as she recorded a game-high 23 assists. Emma Howell finished close behind Elliott with 16 digs. Marshall led the Trojans with four blocks.