Tunstall rolls over Halifax

DRY FORK — The Tunstall Trojans used a 10-2 run late in the third and a 9-0 run to start the final frame to propel themselves past the Halifax County Comets, 64-36 in a Piedmont District matchup.

The win marked it the Trojans' (16-2, 10-0) seventh consecutive and they continue to remain perfect in Piedmont District play.

"I'm ecstatic with the guy's effort, ecstatic with them being coachable and I'm ecstatic with the way they play team basketball,” said Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison. “Just some phenomenal effort by the boys.”

Following a timeout with two minutes left in the third quarter, Jason Zelinski nailed down his mid-range jumpshot. Moments later, Zelinski and Tunstall guard D’Dric Rogers both drained three pointers of their own on back-to-back possessions to push Tunstall’s lead to 47-27 with 51 seconds remaining. Tunstall closed out the third ahead 49-28.

The Trojans started the final frame with a 3-pointer, and widened the lead to 58-28 with the help of a layup from Tunstall center Jamarcus Brown and a three from Rogers. Rogers three pointer started the continues clock due for the remainder of the game to the large margin.

“The main difference in today and pretty much any other game that we've had this season, is the guys were completely locked in; they followed the game plan to a tee,” said Morrison. “From No. 1, on down to No. 12 on our list of key points, they were on every single point just phenomenally and I think that's what sustained us in a different runs that we had.”

Both teams came out of the gate with their own aggressive man to man and double team schemes, treating fans of either side to a defensive showing. And the score after the first quarter reflected both squads' efforts, with Tunstall holding onto a 13-6 lead.

“We knew they were going to come out guns blazing. We knew they were going they were going to want to win this game. We had a tough game with them and they [Halifax] had a tough game earlier in the week," he said. "So, we knew they were going to come out the way they did. We just had to stand up to them. Stand up to the pressure, stand up to the different schemes they were running and just play Tunstall basketball.”

Four Trojans finished with double-digit figures. Brown finished just short of the triple-double, scoring a team-high of 22 points while collecting 10 rebounds and a season-high of five blocks. Rogers and Zelinski both finished with 13 points and Ashton Hammock rounded out with 12.

“My key points as a coach is to be the type of team that no other coach can take one player away,” said Morrison. “That's a big point that I addressed with the guys and that's why they have to move the ball the way they do.”

Rogers and Bricen Poole each had three steals. Rogers also ended his night with seven assists.

The following week will be a tough one for the Trojans. Tunstall will have the next four days to rest and prepare to face the Martinsville Bulldogs (3-10, 2-6) at home Tuesday for the Trojans' senior night. Then, they will have a day off before the highly anticipated away game at GW-Danville (9-8, 5-4) Thursday night to close out the regular season.

“Our motto is, we just take it one game at a time. I tell them all the time ‘we haven’t accomplished anything yet’ We haven't won a championship,” said Morrison. “They have to stay focused and that the next game matters. In the morning, it’s about Martinsville.”

Halifax County was set to hit the road again Friday night as they travel to Bassett to take on the Bengals.