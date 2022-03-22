Tunstall routs Gretna 11-3

Junior Gaby Elliott smacked a two-run home run and finished with three RBIs, junior Heidi Ellis drove in three runs, freshman Khamauri Mays recorded her first career home run and Tunstall routed Gretna 11-3 Monday night in non-district action.

Junior Greenly Elliott led off the contest with single to short and Gaby Elliott followed with her two-run blast to center field that shot the Trojans out to the early lead. Freshman Colby Eastwood followed with a single and came home to score two batters later on Ellis’ single to left to make it a 3-0 game after a half-inning.

Gretna (0-2) got a run back in its half of the first when Hailey Owen scored courtesy of a Tunstall error on Hailey Walker’s line drive.

Tunstall (1-2) wasted little time striking back, scoring a run in the top of the second to extend its lead to three. Junior MacKenzie Harris got the rally started when she reached on a lead-off error and Alena Phelps worked a walk to put runners on first and second base with no outs. However, a double play killed a bit of the momentum, but allowed Harris to score, giving the Trojans a 4-1 advantage.

Keeping the scoring streak alive, Ellis led off the third with Tunstall’s second home run of the game, a solo shot that gave the Trojans a four-run cushion.

After being kept off the board in the fourth, Tunstall’s offense struck for a pair of runs in the fifth to take a commanding six-run lead. Ellis got things started with her RBI double to center and Skylar Simms made it a 7-1 contest with her run-scoring double.

Despite facing a six-run deficit, the Hawks kept fighting, scoring a pair of runs in the fifth to pull within four. Jailyn East got the ball rolling when she stole home to make it a five-run game and Mallory Dalton pulled Gretna within 7-3 on her RBI single to left.

That’s as close as the Hawks would get as the Trojans exploded for four runs in the top of the sixth to break things open. Gaby Elliott made it a five-run contest with her run-scoring double to center and came home to score on a Gretna error on Eastwood’s line drive. Mays rounded out the scoring when she smacked her first career home run, a two-run shot to center, that led to the final score.

Gaby Elliott and Ellis led the Trojans with three RBIs apiece while Mays drove in two. Ellis and Gaby Elliott finished with three hits apiece while Eastwood chipped in with two.

Dalton led the Hawks with three hits and an RBI.

Eastwood got the win in the circle, allowing three runs, none earned, on one hit while striking out seven in 4.1 innings pitched.