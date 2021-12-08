Tunstall runs past Hawks 74-31

The Tunstall boys basketball continued its successful ways Tuesday night against Gretna, running past the Hawks 74-31 for its second consecutive win this week.

Tunstall (3-1) was led by sophomore Jamarcus Brown’s first career double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds. Junior D’dric Rogers continued his high-scoring ways, scoring in double digits for the fourth consecutive game with 13 points and added five steals on the defensive end. Sophomore Jailyn Edmonds chipped in with 10 points and three steals for the Trojans.

Tunstall returns to action Friday when it opens Piedmont District play with a tough road matchup against Halifax County at 7 p.m.

Gretna (0-2) takes the court again Dec. 15 when it takes on Tunstall at 7 p.m.