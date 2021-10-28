Tunstall senior takes gold, new personal and school record

AXTON — Midway through Tuesday afternoon’s Piedmont District Cross Country Championship meet at Smith River Complex, Tunstall senior Charles Hearp passed a race official leading the pack on a bike.

After being passed by Hearp, the official looked over at the gallery and laughed at the situation.

By the end of the race, Hearp was all smiles as well as he not only won the gold but set a new personal record and school record in the 5,000-meter event.

“I think the thing that really helped this week was the fact we had a biker, we didn’t have a biker last week, and I was constantly pushing, trying to get to the biker, and when we got down to the soccer field, I looked and saw I was passing the biker,” Hearp said laughing. “When I came up the hill, I heard everybody laughing and I looked behind and saw him.”

Hearp finished with a time of 16:44.29, breaking both the personal best and school best he set last week by 12 seconds.

“I’ve been doing a lot of workouts, and I had a really good workout last Friday, so that really helped,” Hearp said. “And today I came out, it was windy, lot more of a challenge than I thought it would be, but I kept pushing up the hill.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}