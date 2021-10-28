Tunstall senior takes gold, new personal and school record

AXTON — Midway through Tuesday afternoon’s Piedmont District Cross Country Championship meet at Smith River Complex, Tunstall senior Charles Hearp passed a race official leading the pack on a bike.
After being passed by Hearp, the official looked over at the gallery and laughed at the situation.
By the end of the race, Hearp was all smiles as well as he not only won the gold but set a new personal record and school record in the 5,000-meter event.
“I think the thing that really helped this week was the fact we had a biker, we didn’t have a biker last week, and I was constantly pushing, trying to get to the biker, and when we got down to the soccer field, I looked and saw I was passing the biker,” Hearp said laughing. “When I came up the hill, I heard everybody laughing and I looked behind and saw him.”
Hearp finished with a time of 16:44.29, breaking both the personal best and school best he set last week by 12 seconds.
“I’ve been doing a lot of workouts, and I had a really good workout last Friday, so that really helped,” Hearp said. “And today I came out, it was windy, lot more of a challenge than I thought it would be, but I kept pushing up the hill.”
George Washington junior Jalyn Jones picked up the silver, setting a new personal record with his mark of 18:10.88.
“Right now, after the race, heart’s still pounding, I had to really push it today and my coach gave me a couple of guys to beat and I just tried to keep pushing and beat them,” Jones said. “I had some extra motivation from the moment I stepped to the starting line.”
Bassett senior Shawn Foley took home the bronze with a finish of 18:16.85, while Patrick County sophomore Moises Cisneros checked in at fourth with a mark of 18:17.37. Bassett senior Nathan Morrison placed fifth after posting an 18:24.91.
The Bengals won the boys district championship with 36 points and a combined finish of 18:50. The Trojans checked in at second with 57 points and a combined average of 18:59, while Halifax County took home the bronze with 74 points and a combined time of 20:03.
Charles wasn’t the only Hearp to have a career night as his twin sister, senior Sophia Hearp, set a new personal record as well with a time of 20:47.96 to finish in second.
“The main secret behind the sauce is consistent work ethic,” Sophia said. “Like I’ve always said, it’s hard work and always being consistent because with running, if you’re not consistent, you won’t be able to have a lot of success.”
Bassett sophomore Sienna Bailey took home the individual gold with a finish of 19:55.55, while Hearp took home the silver. Bassett senior Alheli Ramos-Garcia picked up the bronze after recording a mark of 22:18.48. Halifax County junior Bethani Bishop turned in a fourth-place finish, while Bassett senior Zoe Kinkema earned fifth.