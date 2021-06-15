Tunstall soccer falls to Magna Vista in region semifinal

“I don’t know, it was just in the moment,” Mills said. “I just saw the ball coming and I tried one the last game and it didn’t really work out so I guess I just got a little lucky. It was a great shot and I’m pretty happy with it.”

Mills also gave McGregor a shoutout for providing the opportunity.

“Great ball, man, you’ve got a great touch,” Mills said laughing.

Wade dampened the mood a bit 13 minutes later when he scored on a deflection from 12 yards out to knot the score at 1-1 with five minutes left in the opening half.

Despite the loss, the Trojans finish the season with the best record in program history — a mark that senior co-captain Matthew Rivero credits to head coach Eric Hash and Tunstall’s leadership.

“Coach [Hash] has a lot to do with it,” Rivero said. “The most important part of our team is getting good captains together and just rallying the young guys and helping everybody be on the same mission and same goal.”

Rivero could be heard on the field practicing what he preaches during Tunstall’s comeback attempts Monday night.