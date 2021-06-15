Tunstall soccer falls to Magna Vista in region semifinal

AXTON — Senior Isaiah Wade scored two goals and senior Emmanuel White added a second-half score that helped Magna Vista to a 3-1 victory over Tunstall in the Region 3D boys soccer semifinal Monday night at Smith River Complex.
No. 2 Magna Vista (10-1) advances to play either Christiansburg or Abingdon in the regional championship Wednesday night at Smith River.
Magna Vista started the second half on the right foot, taking a 2-1 lead on Wade’s second goal of the contest in the opening minutes of the period.
No. 7 Tunstall (7-4) knew it had the offense to match and kept pressing, nearly tying the game when junior Brandon Hill took a rip on goal, but Magna Vista senior goalkeeper Kaden Knight was up to the challenge.
The Trojans kept pushing, though, and nearly found the equalizer when junior Mason McGregor fired off a shot that Knight collected.
Both teams engaged in a bit of a midfield battle from there until White took a cross from the left side and finished his shot near post, giving the Warriors a 3-1 lead with 17:51 left in the contest.
Mills, who ripped off a pair of flips after his game-winning penalty kick in the regional quarters, got acrobatic in the first half, netting the game’s first goal when he took a deflection off a free kick from McGregor and hammered home his bicycle kick that gave Tunstall a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.
“I don’t know, it was just in the moment,” Mills said. “I just saw the ball coming and I tried one the last game and it didn’t really work out so I guess I just got a little lucky. It was a great shot and I’m pretty happy with it.”
Mills also gave McGregor a shoutout for providing the opportunity.
“Great ball, man, you’ve got a great touch,” Mills said laughing.
Wade dampened the mood a bit 13 minutes later when he scored on a deflection from 12 yards out to knot the score at 1-1 with five minutes left in the opening half.
Despite the loss, the Trojans finish the season with the best record in program history — a mark that senior co-captain Matthew Rivero credits to head coach Eric Hash and Tunstall’s leadership.
“Coach [Hash] has a lot to do with it,” Rivero said. “The most important part of our team is getting good captains together and just rallying the young guys and helping everybody be on the same mission and same goal.”
Rivero could be heard on the field practicing what he preaches during Tunstall’s comeback attempts Monday night.
“I was telling them, ‘play hard, don’t give up,’” Rivero said. “We know it’s hot out there but we’ve got to keep fighting.”
Fellow co-captain Mills went to the Trojans’ two-goal comeback against Staunton River in the regional quarterfinals to provide motivation against the Warriors.
“Last game, we never gave up and I was just telling them, ‘we can win this, we can do this,’” Mills said. “It was hard to keep fighting tonight but we did.”