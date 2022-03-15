Tunstall soccer team hangs on for 2-1 victory

DRY FORK — Tunstall senior Noah Mills and sophomore David Ferris were all smiles after their season opener against Chatham on Monday night.

The Trojans’ forward and goalkeeper had every right to be happy as Mills scored a pair of goals and Ferris made a pair of huge saves late in the game that helped Tunstall hang on for a 2-1 victory over its cross-county rival on a chilly night.

“Feeling pretty good, honestly, we came out, played as a team, and got the job done,” Mills said.

Trailing 2-0 entering the final 17 minutes, it would’ve been easy for Chatham (0-1) to throw in the towel, but that’s exactly the opposite of what the Cavaliers did, instead creating a bevy of opportunities. After Ferris responded with a handful of big saves, sophomore William Anderson found the left side of the net for the ‘Cavs’ first goal of the season that cut their deficit to one with 8:17 remaining in the contest.

The Cavaliers kept creating chances, but Ferris was up to the challenge, recording a handful of saves in the final four minutes to help the Trojans hang on for the win.

“Just be on your toes and be ready,” Ferris said smiling when asked about the secret behind his success.

Despite being on opposing ends of the field, many of Chatham and Tunstall’s players have played together during travel ball season and their familiarity showed in their season openers in the form of a tight first half.

Mills gave Tunstall (1-0) the early lead when he finished a perfectly placed corner kick from senior Brandon Hill for the Trojans’ first goal of the season and a 1-0 edge.

Not satisfied with the single goal, Mills helped Tunstall double down on its advantage when he possessed a shot deflection from 8-yards out and buried his shot into the right side of the night that gave the Trojans a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

“It feels pretty good, I just want to thank my other striker [Brandon Hill] for getting two assists, couldn’t have gotten those goals without him,” Mills said.

Despite the win, Ferris and Mills both agreed there were things Tunstall needed to work on this week in practice and promised fans the Trojans would put in the effort.

“We got a real idea of what we need to work on,” Mills said. “I think we’re going to have a couple of good practices and get ready to have a good season.”

Ferris added, “We’ve got to do a better job of moving the ball together.”

Tunstall returns to action March 18 when it hosts Dan River at 7 p.m.

Chatham will have little time to rest as it takes the pitch again March 16 for a non-district matchup against Magna Vista at 7 p.m. in the Cavaliers’ home opener.