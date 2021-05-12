Tunstall softball player inks with hometown Cougars

TUNSTALL — Every young softball player across the country aspires to one day play at the colligate-level.
Through the countless amount of time spent playing, practice and traveling, all made sacrifices to just get a shot to further both their academic and athletic career.
For Tunstall’s Kalei “KB” Hundley, it was all worth it. On a Monday afternoon, inside the school’s auditorium with family and coaches present, Hundley signed her national letter of intent to play softball for the hometown Averett Cougars.
“It’s just finally seeing the hard work pay off,” Hundley said. “There’s nights I’ve had away games and had to come home and do homework until two in the morning and get up the next morning and go to school so this is a great moment.”
Hundley recalled the day that she got the call to be a part of Averett’s program.
“I was actually at work when I found out I had been accepted.” said Hundley. “I ran over to my mom and went, ‘look, look.’ I showed it to her and she was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I was super excited,” said Hundley. “I was excited and couldn’t believe it. And it seems real now and I’m excited to get started.”
Hundley said she chose the Danville university was because she didn’t want to go too far from home, and that everything that she wanted in a college was at Averett.
“I’ve always loved Averett and I feel Averett’s program is really well known around here and even further away,” said Hundley. ” I’m looking at doing the nursing or athletic training programs and they’re both great programs,” added Hundley.
Hundley said she thought about attending another institution, but once she had the opportunity to play for the Cougars, her mind was made up instantly.
“I was thinking about going to Longwood as just a student and not play softball, but once I got this opportunity, I knew I had to take it,” Hundley said. “I was like ‘I have to continue playing.
“I feel like I’m a team player and I want everybody to be successful so I feel like I’ll be able to help as far as those goes,” Hundley said. “And then I feel like I have a strong bat at the plate so I feel like that’s what I’ll bring.”
Hundley credits her current head coach, Jenna Rudder-Poteat, former Tunstall softball head coach Caine DeVivi and her travel softball coaches for developing the person and player she is today. Hundley said that most of her friendships came through softball and wouldn’t have them if it wasn’t for the sport.