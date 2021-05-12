Tunstall softball player inks with hometown Cougars

TUNSTALL — Every young softball player across the country aspires to one day play at the colligate-level.

Through the countless amount of time spent playing, practice and traveling, all made sacrifices to just get a shot to further both their academic and athletic career.

For Tunstall’s Kalei “KB” Hundley, it was all worth it. On a Monday afternoon, inside the school’s auditorium with family and coaches present, Hundley signed her national letter of intent to play softball for the hometown Averett Cougars.

“It’s just finally seeing the hard work pay off,” Hundley said. “There’s nights I’ve had away games and had to come home and do homework until two in the morning and get up the next morning and go to school so this is a great moment.”

Hundley recalled the day that she got the call to be a part of Averett’s program.

“I was actually at work when I found out I had been accepted.” said Hundley. “I ran over to my mom and went, ‘look, look.’ I showed it to her and she was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I was super excited,” said Hundley. “I was excited and couldn’t believe it. And it seems real now and I’m excited to get started.”