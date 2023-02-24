DRY FORK — Every senior looks forward to the day he or she can officially sign a letter of intent to play at the colligate level.

In the case of Tunstall Trojans softball standout Greenly Elliott — who verbally committed to Patrick & Henry Community College in July 2022 — she has waited seven months to finally put her signature on the dotted line.

Surrounded by family, friends, teammates and administration, Elliott made it official Tuesday that she will be taking her talents up the road to Martinsville, where she will play for the Patriots in the spring of 2024.

For Elliott, it’s a relief off her shoulders, knowing her journey will continue.

“It feels good to be a part of the team and to have my commitment ready when I graduate high school,” Elliott said after her ceremony. “It’s good to know that I already have a place to go play at, and not worry about scouts.”

She said that one of the main reasons she chose P&HCC was because, “it flows with what I want to do in life and my career when I play softball.”

The recruiting experience varies from person to person. For some, they go out and verbally commit their freshman year, while other may not receive a single offer until the conclusion of their season.

In Elliott’s case, she simply reached out to Patriots softball head coach Robbi Campbell.

“It was easy. I just contacted the coach [Campbell] and Jenna contacted him as well. I went on a visit on the campus, and was able to talk to them.”

While attending P&HCC, Elliot said she will be majoring in sonography.

Perfect fit

Campbell, who is currently in his seventh season as head coach, said when he first scouted Elliott, he knew immediately she would be perfect for their program.

“Greenly is everything we are looking for at Patrick & Henry. She brings the work ethic, the athleticism and she’s a student in the classroom and a student on the field,” Campbell said. “She brings it all that we are looking for. She’s going to patrol the outfield and has a strong arm, she’s fast and a good bat. I think she’s going to fit in great.”

Campbell agreed Elliott is not only what the program needs, but also embodies the definition of being a P&HCC Patriot.

“Absolutely,” Campbell said without hesitation. “The way that our softball program is ran, is that we are student-athlete, with student being first. And that is the first thing we look at is the academic part of it and Greenly is the perfect candidate. And she brings everything to the field as well. She’s everything we’re looking for.”

Mentor to all

Being a leader can be defined as an individual who can take control of plan and set the example. When they are a senior, like Elliott, it means they expected to be a role model not just to peers, but to the program itself.

Tunstall softball head coach Jenna Rudder Poteat spoke highly of Elliott’s character.

“Greenly has meant a lot, not just to me, but to the rest of our coaching staff and her teammates,” Poteat said. “She’s a quality girl and has dedicated the past five years to our program. She is always there, on time and puts in the extra effort…. a good teammate and kid to coach.”

And what should the Patriots expect out of her?

“I think they (P&HCC) are going to get a young lady that is going to put in hard work and be dedicated to the program and going to get success out of her,” Poteat added.

A sister bond

Anyone who has attended a Tunstall softball game the past few seasons, chances are, they've seen the last name Elliott appear twice on a roster or written in their starting lineup.

And no, it’s not by mistake. Elliott toes the softball diamond with her fraternal twin sister, Gaby, who primary plays first base.

Before every game, the pair can be seen warming up alongside each other, including when they long toss, as they use each other as a throwing partner.

“Being siblings, we always have a connection. It can either come from on the field or in the house, we always connect,” Gaby said. “We know each other’s minds and know what we like. On the field, I know what she’s always doing. I have a sense of who she is, what she needs and how she acts. When she’s upset, I know it and know how to fix. I think it helps with us being in the same sport.”

When Greenly and Gaby go their separate ways in the fall, it will be the first time the two will attend different institutions. But the duo will not be far from each other.

Gaby, who’s planning to attend Radford University Carillion, said she knows the day they go in different directions will come soon.

“I’m not ready at all,” Gaby said with a laugh. “I think no one is, but it’s part of growing up. We’re going to get used to that and I think it’s going to build our relationship being further apart.”

Time marches on

Shelia and Michael Elliott have raised four children who have walked the halls of Tunstall and have been vigorously involved in their athletics since they can remember. Outside of Greenly and Gaby, they have two sons, Grayson and Grant, who’ve played for the Tunstall baseball program until their respected graduations.

Most parents want to see offspring grow and succeed at the sport they love, and hope for the day that their hard work pays off. After the ceremony, Shelia said that time was put in perspective of Greenly’s journey, as a young woman and an athlete.

She said she was talking to Dustin Echols, Tunstall High School's athletic director, about how time flies, especially with a big family.

"We have four children,” Shelia said. “And when people say, ‘it passes by in a blink of an eye’, it truly does. When I said it, it seemed like yesterday that she was just 6 years old and starting travel softball. I knew that and I can picture it right now, its flown by so quickly. This is what they worked hard for, and this is what you dream of doing when you are an athlete, to continue your career in a sport. And she [Greenly] is going to fulfill that dream. It’s a blessing.”

Michael echoed Sheila’s sentiment of their daughter.

“Time goes by so fast, and it’s exciting to see her play and continue her career,” Michael said.

Every athlete has a certain "it" factor that makes them attractive. Shelia and Michael said that "it" was Greenly’s approach and love for the game that would help carry her on.

“Her drive and will to get better, and just doing the best she can. She’s disappointed if she does not succeed at every play and every at-bat. It takes that kind of drive to go to the next level,” Shelia added. “And she’s had that. She wants to do 100%-plus, every single time she plays any sport. She wants to be the best, and not disappoint her teammates to help her team.

“We tried to instill in them to do their part. If everyone does their part, then that’s the best you can do, and coaches can’t be disappointed in that,” Shelia said.

“Her love for the game, and just wanting to help the team out,” Michael said. “She loves every aspect of the game.”

Leaving lessons behind

In the 2002 country hit single, "Three Wooden Crosses" by Randy Travis, Travis is quoted with the lyrics, “It's not what you take when you leave this world behind you, it’s what you leave behind you when you go.”

Tunstall softball has been a part of Elliott’s world since coming through their junior varsity program, and with four months left until graduation, Elliott wants to instill her passion for the game for the younger generation coming through for years to come.

“I want to leave my dedication for the game, always hustling for the ball, and just my love for the game to leave with them,” Elliott said, as she reflected on her time.

Elliott and the Trojans start their season on the road this season, as they take on the Chatham Cavaliers on March 13. Tunstall’s home opener is on March 16, when they host the Dan River Wildcats.