Tunstall survives madness, holds on to 60-58 victory over GW to capture Harry Johnson Holiday Classic title

Having the weight of a closely contested title game is no easy task to handle at any level.

But the way that Tunstall’s Bricen Poole and Jamarcus Brown handled business in the final minute versus George Washington, one could’ve sworn that both had ice in their veins.

Trailing 58-56 with 1:14 left, Poole managed to draw a foul inside the paint, sending him to the line. Battling the noise of the Eagles faithful — rattling off the walls of the gymnasium — Poole nailed both of his free throws with ease, tying the score at 58. Coming out of a timeout, Tunstall gained possession with less than 30 seconds left in the game. Brown, having the ball and the game rest in the palm of his hands, muscled through the Eagles and sank a layup with 15 ticks left.

Moving down the court swiftly in the final seconds, the Eagles managed to get a couple of shots off against a aggressive Trojans defensive scheme. But nothing prevailed in their last efforts.

Tunstall survived the madness and held on in their 60-58 victory over the Eagles, clinching the program’s first-ever Harry Johnson Holiday Classic title. Tunstall’s win preserves their chance at a perfect record (11-0).

GW trailed 50-44 going into the final quarter, but soon made quick work to make it a new ballgame. GW's Anthony Brawner drilled a three at the top of the arch to cut Tunstall’s lead down to 53-52 with 3:33 left. After Tunstall made one of two free throws on their next possession, GW’s Kevin Ellison made a layup to tie the game at 54 and Timothy King gave the Eagles a one-possession lead with two minutes left.

The Trojans missed two free throws with 1:59 on the clock, giving GW a chance to run with the small lead given. Ellison found his way back to the charity stripe, sinking one of his two free throws to make it a 57-54 Eagles lead. Moments later, Brown found his way to the line himself, helping Tunstall’s efforts by going two for two at the line to make it a one-point game at 57-56.

More often than not, when teams are down by 20 or more points, the chances of them coming back in the second half are slim to none. GW was down 46-26 following a layup from Tunstall’s Raymond Ladd with 3:55 left in the third quarter. On the Eagles next possession, Traequan Walden lit a fire in the Eagles when he converted on a "and-one" opportunity. From there, GW went on a tremendous, 18-4 run to close out the quarter and to shorten Tunstall’s lead to 50-44. Of the 18 points in their run, Ellison was responsible for eight of those points, six of them from inside the paint.

Tunstall managed to get away from the Eagles late in the second quarter. GW’s Jonathan Simpson sank a three with 3 minutes left in the half to shorten the Trojan’s lead at 22-20. On the Trojans next possession, Zay Cobbs responded with a three of his own and Jailyn Edmunds put up a layup to extend their lead to 27-20.

Brown led the Trojans with 17 points and Edmunds tallied 16 in the win. Poole finished with 11.

Ellison put up 24 points in the hard-fought loss for the Eagles. King was second in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Notably, Simpson finished with 11.

Ironically, both teams return to regular season action Tuesday, as Tunstall and GW will face off against each other again at GWHS. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.