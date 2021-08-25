Tunstall volleyball team starts season on high note with win over Gretna

DRY FORK — Tunstall's volleyball team started its season on a high note Tuesday night against the Gretna Hawks, but the task didn’t come easy.

After trailing 16-20 late in the first set, Trojans head coach Cheryl Cockram called a timeout to regroup her team to help shift the momentum to their favor.

“I think being able to take that time out and talk about what we were doing on our side,” Cockram said. “I wanted to take that time to calm them down, give them a bit of a confidence booster, and remind them how well they can play. And just realizing it’s our first day back together.”

Tunstall was able to dig themselves out of the hole, coming back to take set one 25-23. Tunstall’s Leara Slattery tied the game at 23 on a spike and Mackenzie Harris helped give the Trojans a 24-23 lead. That same momentum helped carry the Trojans take the next two sets 25-13 and 25-18, sweeping the Hawks in the season opener.

Cockram said she was pleased with how her team performed in their opener.

“As a team, we started working together more," she said. "We had really strong passing tonight and anytime we can be good at passing, the hits come with that. I thought our serving was great. We had great, aggressive serving and we talked about it a lot in practice."