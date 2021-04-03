 Skip to main content
Tunstall's football season ends when player tests positive for COVID-19
TUNSTALL FOOTBALL

Tunstall's football season ends when player tests positive for COVID-19

Tunstall High School's football season, already shortened because of the pandemic, came to an abrupt end when a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Brian Boles confirmed via email a student-athlete was positive for the illness caused by the the novel coronavirus. That set in motion protocols for other players, including scratching the final game of the season against Dan River on Thursday. Gretna become the replacement team for that match-up and fell to Dan River 53-6.

Boles said the school took the precautions when they learned of the positive test.

“When we received the news, we followed our division's protocols to promote the safety of all student-athletes, coaches and community members,” Boles wrote in an email.

“Our team members and their parents and guardians were notified following the guidance of our division’s health safety protocols,” he added

Boles stressed the school took measures to comply with the state regulations and rules set forth by the Virginia High School League.

“Our division’s protocols have been designed following the guidance of the CDC and VDH to protect everyone involved," he said. "Further, our schools developed plans that were aligned with the measures outlined by the VHSL.” 

The principal said, "mitigating measures, such as daily temperature checks and social distancing, have been implemented to promote the safety of our student-athletes and coaches."

Those measures also include "extensive contact tracing for anyone who may who been in contact with an individual who receives a positive test result,” Boles added.

