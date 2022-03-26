Two Chatham players reach 1,000-point club

In the second quarter of Chatham girls basketball’s game against Dogwood District rival Dan River on Feb. 16, Cavaliers’ senior Nysheia Miller launched a 3-pointer that fell through the net and gave the ‘Cavs a 23-point lead nearing the end of the first half.

For those who follow Chatham, Miller’s trey was just another day at the office as she entered the Cavaliers’ contest as the team’s 3-point leader and overall points leader. But Miller’s 3 held more importance this time.

Instead of turning around and heading back up the court to get back on defense, Miller was mobbed by her teammates in celebration and a timeout was called to present her with a basketball, marking a special feat — Miller had just reached 1,000 career points.

One of the first people to meet Miller was fellow senior Quanadra Tunstall. It was only fitting considering the two have been together since they were old enough to lace their sneakers and Tunstall had reached 1,000 career points five days earlier against Gretna.

Miller isn’t one to get caught up in her own hype or her own accomplishments. Therefore, it made sense she wasn’t aware she was on the verge of entering rarified air before the game.

“For me, I didn’t really know, it was just go out there, show up, make buckets, get points and help the team out,” Miller said.

While Tunstall displays the same humility as her teammate, head coach Lauren French had let her in on her proximity to the mark entering the ‘Cavs’ matchup against Gretna.

“For me, I knew the night before,” Tunstall said. “Coach told me how many I needed the night before and what I needed to do to get it.”

There are certain times where not knowing something might be more beneficial than knowing. A fact Tunstall found herself face-to-face with at the start of the game. Normally a cool customer, she found herself a bit rattled going into the Gretna game.

However, French was there with some sage advice.

“It was kind of stressful, but coach told me to just breathe and play my game and it will come to me and that’s what I did,” Tunstall said.

While every young basketball player dreams of entering the 1000-career-point club, very few actually achieve it. And while Miller isn’t one to revel in her accomplishments, she made sure to take some time to enjoy the moment.

“I felt really good about it, it was one of my biggest goals,” Miller said. “It was something I wanted to do since the start of my career and I’m glad I accomplished it.”

Tunstall found her emotions a bit more mixed. However, she made sure to be there in the moment.

“I felt pretty good, I didn’t know if I wanted to smile or cry because I accomplished the feat, but I was just trying to be there and enjoy the moment,” Tunstall said.

It’s a family affair

Parents of student-athletes are often called road warriors for good reason. The miles they travel each year are comparable to that of a touring rock band in the summer and they spend more nights in a hotel than an insurance salesman. If that’s not enough, they are also required to play the roles of part-time therapists and practice partners, not to mention full-time cheerleaders.

Miller and Tunstall’s parents and family weren’t any different. Therefore, it only makes sense once the dust had settled on their celebrations with their teammates and coaches, their parents and families got in on the action as well, posing for pictures at mid-court.

It was a moment that featured just as much, if not more, joy than reaching the feat itself.

“It was really great, really amazing, it made my heart smile a whole lot,” Tunstall said.

Miller agreed and added, “Just knowing they had that much excitement for me let me know how much they loved me and how much they loved the moment, it felt really good.”

While Miller and Tunstall have earned every right to carry a little swag and do, they are still humble enough to remember those who helped them pave the way.

“It was just them being supportive every step of the way,” Tunstall replied when asked what role her family played in her success. “Cheering us on, telling us since we were young that we were going to have a big impact on this community and it’s coming true.”

Miller credited her parents and family for helping her keep her sights on what was truly important.

“Making sure we do good, staying on us, keeping us on the right track, making sure we keep our grades up,” she said.

While she might not be blood, French has played a huge role in Miller and Tunstall’s success as well and the two haven’t forgotten the effect her tutelage has had.

“She just motivated us,” Tunstall said. “Kept us on track and moving both on and off the court.”

Miller also commented on the impact French had on the two not only on the court but off as well.

“Staying on us, making sure we were doing everything we were supposed to do. Telling us what was right, what was wrong, what we needed to do even outside of school,” Miller said.

Limited time only

Miller and Tunstall entered the 2020-21 season on pace to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in just three years after putting up eye-popping numbers their freshman and sophomore years.

Mother Nature had other plans though, sending the coronavirus steamrolling into town and leading to the cancelation of the season.

Now, it doesn’t take a statistician to figure out how hard reaching 1,000 points in a four-year span — a player must average no less than 250 points per season — much less a three-year span.

However, the duo made the impossible look easy as Miller averaged a team-high 22.7 points per game this season and Tunstall checked in close behind with 21.1. Miller scored 20-plus points nine times this season while recording 31 against William Campbell on Feb. 4 and a career-high 35 against Campbell on Feb. 14.

Tunstall scored 20-plus points in six games this season while scoring 38 against Tunstall on Jan. 24 and 32 against Dan River near the end of the season.

In the end, Miller finished her season with 408 points while Tunstall rounded out her career with 379 to put them well over 1,000 points without the benefit of their junior seasons.

“Yes sir, very special,” Tunstall replied when asked if the limited amount of time made the milestone more memorable. “The limited amount of time, we had to score a certain amount of points each night to accomplish it by the end of the season which we did.”

Miller agreed with Tunstall and added, “Yeah, that makes it even more special. That’s not an easy feat to accomplish but we just went out every night, played our game, did what we needed to do to help the team win and it came out right for us.”

When it came to the reason behind their success, Tunstall had a little bit of hard time bringing things to mind.

“I don’t even know, I don’t even know how to explain it,” she said. “My freshman year, I never thought I’d be where I am now. Especially now after looking back, it’s amazing to me. When people say ‘1K Club’ to me, it’s crazy.”

Leaving a legacy

Considering the two will leave Chatham in rarified air, their scoring accomplishments are not what Miller and Tunstall feel they will be remembered for the most. Their leadership abilities take home that honor.

“Staying on our teammates in practice for real. Telling what they’re doing wrong, correcting them, motivating,” Tunstall said. “We may raise our voices sometimes, but it’s to make them better. We’re not going to be here when it’s time for them to step up so we’re trying to prepare them now.”

“We’re really just trying to do for them what everyone did for us coming up,” Miller added. “We had so many people help us out coming up and we just wanted to make sure we’re doing the same.”