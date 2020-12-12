VHSL announces new mask guidelines for winter sports; local schools continue to delay start of season

Jones said the district planned to reassess winter sports on Thursday and Friday. As of Saturday, the district had not made a public statement on whether sports will begin on Monday.

Martinsville City Schools are the only local district that has not allowed any out of season workouts or practices up to this point. Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding said via text on Friday the MCPS school board will meet on Monday and he hopes to know something more about when and if teams will be able to begin practice following the meeting.

High school girls and boys basketball teams can begin playing games on Dec. 21, however under VHSL rules teams must have had at least 10 practice days before playing in a game.

As of Saturday, Magna Vista, Bassett, Patrick County, and Martinsville are all scheduled to play girls and boys varsity games on the December 21. Dan River and Chatham are also scheduled to play girls and boys games on that day.

G.W.-Danville will not begin playing games until Jan. 4.

Tunstall’s girls and boys games scheduled for Dec. 21 have been either canceled or rescheduled until after Christmas, Jones said.

Jones said he did not know if delaying the season a week would mean also having to delay the first game.