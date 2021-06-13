Villafuentes, Mills lead Tunstall past Staunton County in penalty-kick thriller opening Region 3D tournament

DRY FORK — Tunstall senior goalkeeper Juan Villafuentes had never been in a shootout situation before the No. 7 Trojans’ Region 3D quarterfinal against Staunton County on Saturday evening.
But his nerves held when it counted, diving to his right to save the Golden Eagles' third penalty before junior Noah Mills converted his effort to seal a 4-1 win on penalties over Staunton County.
“I told myself that I’m just going to pick a side and wish for the best and it all happened, and all came down to the last second,” Villafuentes said. “Thank God I chose the right side and hopefully we can continue this streak.”
Staunton County (7-2-1) started the game with intensity, however, taking a quick two-goal lead on junior Frank Ortiz’s goal off a half volley and New’s score off a diagonal run with 17:15 left in the first half.
Tunstall (7-3) didn’t flinch, though, and cut into Staunton's lead when sophomore Maddux Bowman hammered home a cross that pulled the Trojans within one with 14:48 left in the half.
“We had full faith in each other with the ball, made some good plays and slow and steady we put it together,” Villafuentes said.
Mills’ goal on a breakaway kicked off the crazy second period and helped the Trojans knot the score at 2-2 with 32:10 left in regulation.
“We just wanted it more at the end of the day,” Mills said. “We proved ourselves and we got the win.”
New pushed Staunton County back in front two minutes later with his goal on a free kick from roughly 35 yards out that made it a 3-2 contest.
Once again, though, the Trojans fought back, using Mills’ second goal of the night off a Crank throw-in to knot the score at 3-all in the final minutes.
“I was so excited, I was so hyped, I just went with the team and went with the family and that’s what it is,” Mills said.
For Barber, it was the team’s mentality throughout the topsy-turvy second half that made all the difference.
“At halftime, we came over here, we were focused and we wanted to come out and finish the game,” Barber said. “You just have to have that mindset. You have to come out, work hard, and good things come from working hard.”
“We all had that mentality to come out ready to play and work hard and the hard work paid off," Villafuentes said.
With the score still at 3-3 at fulltime, however, the playoff went into overtime. Barber opened the scoring in the first period of overtime, taking a cross from Mills and finishing it off for a 4-3 Tunstall lead.
“It was a great ball by my teammate, I ran through, got it, and my mind went blank, I have no idea what I did,” Barber said, smiling. “It was just a rush.”
Staunton County's Dylan Reed equalized at 4-4 in the second period of overtime, however, heading in a corner kick to leave the game on a knife edge.
Since both teams were still tied at the end of the first two overtime periods, the Trojans and Golden Eagles entered into sudden death. Staunton nearly picked up the win when Andres Torres Corces ripped off a shot that appeared to be heading in before junior Jorge Ramirez stepped in front and deflected the attempt.
Reed nearly won the game with his look on goal, but Villafuentes was there to punch away the high shot and keep things tied heading into the second sudden death period.
It was Tunstall’s turn to give Staunton County a few scares in the second sudden death period as senior Andrew Crank ripped off a pair of shots and junior Harley Bowman tried his luck, but neither side could find a breakthrough, sending the teams to penalty kicks.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Mills said laughing after being asked the Trojans’ mindset during the extra periods. “At the end of the day, you just try to put it away and hope for the best.”
Barber added, “You have to have that mindset where you have to want to win and we just came out there and did it.”
The Trojans won the toss and elected to go first in the shootout. Junior Brandon Hill rewarded head coach Eric Hash’s faith, burying his shot and giving Tunstall the edge.
But Villafuentes quickly stole the show, saving sophomore Andy Torres’ penalty attempt and giving sophomore Braden Barber the chance to double Tunstall's lead.
Four penalties later, Mills had won Tunstall the game, powering the Trojans into the next round of the playoffs as he was mobbed by his teammates.
“It’s awesome and I can’t believe it,” Mills said of his game-winner. “It was a great way to end the night, and hopefully continue, but it was a great way to end our Senior Night."
Tunstall advances to Monday night’s regional semifinal where it will take on second-seeded Magna Vista at 6 p.m. at Smith River Complex.