Villafuentes, Mills lead Tunstall past Staunton River in penalty-kick thriller opening Region 3D tournament

“We just wanted it more at the end of the day,” Mills said. “We proved ourselves and we got the win.”

New pushed Staunton River back in front two minutes later with his goal on a free kick from roughly 35 yards out that made it a 3-2 contest.

Once again, though, the Trojans fought back, using Mills’ second goal of the night off a Crank throw-in to knot the score at 3-all in the final minutes.

“I was so excited, I was so hyped, I just went with the team and went with the family and that’s what it is,” Mills said.

For Barber, it was the team’s mentality throughout the topsy-turvy second half that made all the difference.

“At halftime, we came over here, we were focused and we wanted to come out and finish the game,” Barber said. “You just have to have that mindset. You have to come out, work hard, and good things come from working hard.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We all had that mentality to come out ready to play and work hard and the hard work paid off,” Villafuentes said.

With the score still at 3-3 at fulltime, however, the playoff went into overtime. Barber opened the scoring in the first period of overtime, taking a cross from Mills and finishing it off for a 4-3 Tunstall lead.