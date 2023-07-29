When the new school year starts next month, Pittsylvania County will serve up — for the first time — sports teams for middle school students.

Volleyball will be the first offering in the fall for girls, followed by basketball for boys in the winter. The school system is looking to phase in more sports for the 2024-25 school calendar year.

The four county middle schools — Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Tunstall — have never participated in interscholastic athletics, Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee.

However, “many years ago” when there were junior high schools, eighth and ninth graders faced off against other junior high schools. But this marks the first time in the middle school era organized sports will be played.

“We have always believed in the importance of extracurricular opportunities for students and coming out of COVID, we realized that there is a need to increase the number of activities for students,” Jones said when asked what spurred the push for middle school sports.

Dan River Middle School Principal Chris Knick fully agreed.

Following the coronavirus pandemic and periods of isolation, students became even more attached to their smartphones and video games.

Offering things like volleyball and basketball are a way to get children more active and to come together as a team. That’s especially important in the developmental years for middle school students.

“Physical activity is good for all of us, and children in middle schools are growing, developing hand-eye coordination and gaining greater physical strength,” Jones said. “Athletics builds confidence and dedication as well.”

The superintendent pointed to research that shows student-athletes maintain higher grade point averages.

“Athletes learn how to work together as a team and communicate effectively,” Jones continued. “Student-athletes learn how to manage their time, develop decision-making skills and perform under pressure.”

Dan River has a leg up on the other schools since they had a club volleyball team last year.

“We did really well,” Knick said. “We played a lot of out-of-county schools,” including Danville’s Westover Christian Academy, Laurel Park in Martinsville and Halifax County.

Knick said the overall goal is to develop a feeder program for the county’s high schools when it comes to star athletes.

“I was a jayvee baseball coach in the the city, and we always had a good feeder team,” Knick explained, referencing the famed coach Scooter Dunn at George Washington High School.

Knick learned more from Dunn’s coaching than any other aspect of his athletics.

“That’s the passion we are going to instill in these students,” Knick said inside the school’s gym Wednesday while showing off the new equipment and uniforms.

Dan River will play in the Junior Piedmont District against teams nearby on the U.S. 58 corridor. This makes it easier on parents, Knick explained, who won’t have to invest a lot of travel time to see their children in action.

All of the coaching positions have been filled, Jones reported. At Dan River, Samantha Morris is the head coach for volleyball and Kristen Thompson is the assistant. Brandan Perkinson is the athletic director for the school.

Right now, they are waiting on parents to turn in physical and concussion forms then they will go into conditioning.

After there are tryouts at high school for JV teams — eighth graders are eligible for play at the junior varsity level — then the middle school will host its tryouts.

The first game starts Aug. 30.

For volleyball, they are going to play three sets.

“All of the girls will get some experience during live-action competition,” Knick said.

Beyond an experience for students, Knick also hopes parents will come out and support the effort. Tickets to games will be $5.

“There has been a good amount of support for these opportunities,” Jones also noted.

At a school board meeting earlier this month, trustee George Henderson, who represents the Tunstall district, hailed the efforts by Jones to make something they’ve talked about for years become reality.

“I want to thank you,” Henderson said of putting sports in middle schools. “You’ve been behind it 100%.”