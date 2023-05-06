DRY FORK — Magna Vista piled on to their one-run lead in the seventh inning, running away to a 6-2 victory over Tunstall on Friday evening.

The victory by the Warriors completes the season sweep over Tunstall and snaps the Trojans' five-game winning streak.

Magna Vista’s Jaylen Frazier led off the top of the seventh with a line-drive single to left field, with Luke Haynes finding his way on base with a hit by pitch. With a new arm on the mound for the Trojans, Simeon Moore worked up a walk on a full count to load the bases with no outs. Following a popout, Preston Davis plated two runs on a hard, ground ball into left field, giving Magna Vista breathing room with a 5-2 lead.

Moore scored their final run of the game on a error with two outs. Following the Warriors' second walk of the inning, Tunstall managed to prevent further damage, ending the top half on a strikeout.

Haynes provided a quality outing on the bump for Magna Vista. Haynes went 5.1 innings while surrendering five hits on one earned run, and struck out nine. Brayden Wilson and Moore provided support in both of their relief efforts, allowing two hits to finish out.

Mason Lovern pitched six innings for Tunstall, striking out five.

Caleb Denton extended the Warriors' lead to 3-1 on an RBI double in the top of the fifth, sending a line drive to left field to bring home Moore from second base with outs. Moore reached on a base via a base hit.

Going through three shutout innings to start, Tunstall broke onto the board in the bottom fourth when Patrick Snow tripled on a fly ball to right field, enough to score Peyton Henderson from first to cut the deficit to 2-1 with one out.

Magna Vista broke out in the top of the first to set the tone. Moore led off on a single to right field and Denton rewarded Moore’s efforts with a RBI double. The Trojans prevented further damage by getting three, consecutive outs.

Magna Vista will have another Piedmont District test on the road Tuesday, facing off against Patrick County. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Tunstall heads off to Chatham to take on the Cavaliers on Monday. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.