Warriors rolls over Trojans

DRY FORK — Magna Vista came into Dry Fork looking to notch their first set of back-to-back wins since earning victories in week two and three against Dan River and Gretna.
And the Warriors made sure that their presence was felt on the field Wednesday night.
A pair of rushing scores from Warriors' senior quarterback Rion Martin, along with two touchdown passes to Caleb Lynch and Justin Preston, pushed Magna Vista to a 42-14 Piedmont District blowout win over the Tunstall Trojans.
“I thought we played well. We came down here on a Wednesday, which is kind of odd, and settled into the game early and played well,” said Warriors head coach Joe Favero. “We scored on almost every possession in the first half .. .but the first half we played well. We got to play a lot of kids there in the second half and giving the young kids experience, which is important.”
The Warriors posted half of their points in the second quarter alone. From their own 25-yardline, Magna Vista’s clock management strategy help drained the remaining three minutes in the first, rolling over their possession to start the second. The Warriors found themselves on fourth and one at the Tunstall 1-yard line. Martin would sneak in, with the help of his offensive line, to extend Magna Vista’s lead to 14-0.
On the Trojans' ensuing possession, two plays in, Tunstall would fumble the ball near their own 34-yard line with 10 minutes remain in the half. With a sea of bodies from both teams trying to get a grip of the ball, it would be Magna Vista sophomore and defensive lineman Ethan Stockton who would get the scoop and taking it 34 yards back for the score, pushing their lead to 21-0.
After the Trojans failed to capitalize in Warriors’ territory, Magna Vista was able to take control on their own 44-yard line with 6 minutes remaining. The Warriors marched downfield to the Trojans 9-yard line on first and goal with just over three minutes left. Martin connected to Lynch in the middle of the endzone, where Lynch would slide on the catch to make it a 28-0 Warriors lead.
Magna Vista’s running game diversified throughout the night, as six different Warriors touched the ball for a combined 131 yards. Sophomore running back A’Mari Thomas led with 41 rushing yards on eight carries. Fellow running back Jontae Hariston and Martin each accumulated 35 yards on the ground with 12 carries between the two.
Martin would go 10-16 with 149 yards on the passing game. His other touchdown pass came early in the third quarter, second and goal on the Tunstall 7-yard line. While scrambling and looking for an open receiver, Martin connected to Preston in the back of the endzone for a 35-0 Warriors lead.
“We are trying to get a lot of guys involved in the offense,” said Favero. “Guys are starting to step into that role. They want the ball and they look dangerous when they get the ball at this point in the season.”
Though the game was already in favor of Magna Vista, the Trojans showed their heart and pride of not giving up in the final minutes of the game. First and 10 on the Warriors' 12-yard line, Tunstall sophomore running back Ryan Jones barreled his way through the Warriors’ defense for the 12-yard score on the ground, eliminating the fear of the shutout.
Following the score, with 23 seconds remain, Magna Vista tried to run out the clock to end the game in their possession on their own 40-yard line. However, Magna Vista would wind up fumbling. As the ball rolled around on the ground, Trojans junior defensive lineman Trey Collins scooped up the ball, running down the Warriors sideline and into the endzone for the score with 10 seconds left.
“I was just hoping I could get there a little faster,” said Collins of his defensive touchdown. “It’s every lineman’s dream right there.”
Magna Vista will return home Oct. 29 to take on the GW Eagles at 7 p.m.
Tunstall will take the field again Monday for makeup game versus Martinsville. Gametime is at 6:30 p.m.