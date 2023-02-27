STUARTS DRAFT — Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team bowed out of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics' state tournament Saturday with a heartbreaking 72-70 loss to Roanoke Valley Christian School.

Saturday afternoon marked the fourth time Westover took on Roanoke Valley this season. Westover won the first to by three points and Valley took the second two by two points.

The Bulldogs trailed the Eagles 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Westover went on a 14-10 run going into the half. The WCA defense held Valley to one field goal, but the Eagles made eight of nine free throws in the quarter and got the Bulldogs into serious foul trouble.

This would plague the team throughout the night. Westover held the lead 25-23 at the half.

Roanoke came out hot in the second half outscoring the Bulldogs 17-10 to take a five-point lead. Roanoke exploded to a 15-point lead against the Eagles with 4:28 to go.

The game seemed over when the Bulldogs rallied behind senior Tyler Hughes, who refused to quit when all seemed lost. Hughes scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, nine from the free throw line and eight rebounds.

Hughes was named to the VACA State All-Tournament Team.

Westover trailed by five with 51 seconds remaining in regulation when Aaron Salmon hit his second three of the game tying the school's single season record for three pointers (59) set by Aaron Jones in 2011.

Westover was down 57-55. Roanoke turned the ball over against the pressure defense and Isaac Von Eime drove the lane and kicked the ball to Josh Lewis, who hit a 3-pointer that didn't count because Von Eime got fouled.

Von Eime missed two free throws, but somehow Keeley Bettendorf tipped the free throw toward the sideline where Von Eime scooped up the ball and drove a layup to make it 57-57.

Luke Sommers streaked down for a quick basket for Valley, 59-57. With seven seconds to go, Von Eime raced the ball up to Josh Lewis, who was fouled and hit both free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Valley took a commanding lead in overtime as three Westover starters fouled out of the game. Roanoke lead by as much as eight, but the WCA bench would not give up.

Keely Bettendorf hit two free throws and Blake Barber missed one. Caleb Hill hit a huge 3-pointer to cut it to one, but the rally fell just short as Alex Boaz hit a shot at the buzzer to make the score 70-72.

Westover was led by Josh Lewis with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Lewis was named regular season VACA State Player of the Year. Isaac Von Eime had 13 points, seven assists, five steals and was named VACA All-State.

Aaron Salmon was named second team all-region.

WCA will play Grace Christian Mechanicsville in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mechanicsville High School.